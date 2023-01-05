Fans greet champion Portland Thorns at PDX in 2022

Fans of the Portland Thorns greeted the team at the airport following the club's 2022 NWSL championship win. But investigations showing the club allowed players to be abused by former coach Paul Riley took joy away from the on-field success. We'd love to see a return to pure joy at Providence Park in 2023.

I wasn’t in the mood to do any real work over the holidays, but in the spirit of the season I spent a recent work shift daydreaming about what I’d like to see in 2023 (and wondering how it could possibly be 23 years since the millennium arrived). 

Here’s my local sports wish list for the new year:

Fans make Reser Stadium a big advantage for Oregon State football

Fans cheer at the 2022 Oregon-Oregon State football game. The completion of the new west grandstand at Reser Stadium in 2023 should make Reser Stadium even more intimidating. 
Damian Lillard pointing in December 2022

Will an impact free agent finally decide to join Damian Lillard in Portland? It's something to wish for in 2023.