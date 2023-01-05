I wasn’t in the mood to do any real work over the holidays, but in the spirit of the season I spent a recent work shift daydreaming about what I’d like to see in 2023 (and wondering how it could possibly be 23 years since the millennium arrived).
Here’s my local sports wish list for the new year:
• The Trail Blazers land an impact free agent. I’m not an expert (or novice, for that matter) when it comes to the NBA salary cap, but it would be nice to see a free agent in his prime choose Damian Lillard and Portland, for a change. Maybe the Blazers can add someone like center Myles Turner, either at the upcoming trade deadline or through free agency. A trade for Turner would be expensive, but getting him here for a playoff run with Lillard and Chauncey Billups might be the best way to convince the big man to make Portland a long-term home.
• Portland soccer fans can feel good about supporting their teams again. Sure, the Thorns won a championship in 2022. But that success was overshadowed by the club’s role in abuse scandals that came to light over the past year. The league-wide lack of accountability was appalling. The resignation of coach Rhian Wilkinson over feelings she expressed to a Thorns player took the shine off the championship. The dismissal of Timber/Thorns GM Gavin Wilkinson and of President of Business Mike Golub came too late for some supporters of the clubs who wish Merritt Paulson would sell both clubs.
Some good news: The Thorns are up for sale, and Paulson has said he wants the new owner or owners to be women. In the mean time, the club should soon have a new coach. The wish here is that when the dust settles, supporters can turn their focus to enjoying the wonderful Providence Park experience that made Portland a special place and the best example of how the National Women’s Soccer League can entertain and inspire.
• Bring back the Portland Fire! The WNBA hoped to announce at least one expansion team before the end of 2022 but that didn’t happen. The league has not hinted at what markets it’s looking at or said what an expansion fee would be. Back in July, The Athletic listed Portland among six markets interested in attracting a WNBA team. With only 12 teams currently, there are plenty of open markets for the WNBA to explore. But the support for the Thorns and for college women’s basketball in the region provide compelling arguments that Portland would support a WNBA team this time around.
• Speaking of expansion, how about baseball? This one feels more like a pipe dream than a wish, but wouldn’t it be nice to hear that Portland is on MLB’s radar?
The Mariners should be a compelling team in 2023, but are three hours north. The Hops are a well-run minor league team with big ambitions on the west side, and the Pickles provide chair-raising entertainment in southeast Portland. But is it silly to wish that Portland was a big-league town?
• Moda Center gets cool again. The ice plant at the Moda Center hasn’t worked for several years, one reason the Portland Winterhawks play all of their home games at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. If the Hawks make a deep run in the Western Hockey League playoffs — they’re one of the top three teams in the league this season — a few games at Moda would be great. Games at Moda always feel bigger, which is fun for fans and players alike.
• Timbers start 2023 winning. Portland’s MLS team has a habit of easing into seasons. Sometimes, the Timbers climb out of their early funk to make the playoffs. Sometimes, such as in 2022, they don’t. With a key newcomer in the Brazilian Evander and no definite timeline for Felipe Mora’s return, another slow start would hardly be surprising. But, after a 2022 season that at times felt like a slog, a few early wins would be a lift for players and fans.
• Pilots soccer surge continues. It was a good 2022 for soccer on the Bluff, with the men’s and women’s soccer teams both winning NCAA Tournament games. The men were an overtime loss away from making the College Cup semifinals. The women lost in the second round of the tournament to an Alabama team that reached the national semifinals. No opponent beat the UP men or women at Merlo Field as the teams finished a combined 20-0-4 at home. These programs have real momentum.
• Reser Stadium rocks. Okay, this doesn’t need to be a wish. This will certainly happen when the new side of the stadium opens in the fall. Those of us old enough to remember when Reser and Autzen were college football dead zones marvel at how the Willamette Valley now is home to to two of the more intimidating stadiums not in SEC territory.
• The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame can come out of hiding. The organization that celebrates all things sports in this state and that works to preserve our sporting past, has not had a place to be the museum it should be. Instead of in storage, such memorabilia deserves to be on display. To make that happens, the Oregon Sports Hall needs a location with 2,500 square feet for exhibits with 10-foot ceilings, plus another 1,000 square feet for storage and office space. It needs a loading dock and, ideally, plenty of parking and an area for school busses to bring kids on field trips.
• I win a $1 billion Powerball or Mega Millions prize. After some arm twisting, I give up this comfy sports reporting gig to buy the Trail Blazers and bring the NHL and WNBA to town. Come to think about it, I’lll probably need $3 billion or more. Better up my lottery ticket budget.
Here’s the big wish: that more fans rediscover live sports in 2023.
Yes, the pandemic changed our habits. And technology continues to do so. I can sit at my computer and watch just about any game I want to watch. But when I go to a game, the energy reminds me why I chose this crazy profession. Go to a basketball game at Chiles Center — the Pilot men and women both have entertaining teams with big goals. If you haven’t been, go check out the Viking Pavilion at Portland State. It won’t break the budget to get up close to the action at the Park Blocks or on the Bluff.
Put on a sweater and go catch the Winterhawks at the VMC. The age of the ol’ Glass Palace doesn’t diminish the experience of seeing high-intensity hockey played by teenagers chasing their dream of playing professionally. Plus, this is another very good Hawks team.
Perhaps the local high school gym, or a small college venue such as Lewis & Clark College, Warner Pacific, Multnomah University or PCC is more convenient.
Ultimately, my most important wish is that COVID and other disruptors give us all a break — that everyone from high school athletes to the Rose City Rollers roller derby skaters and the Portland Nitro ultimate disc athletes can chase championships and entertain us.
Paul Danzer has covered sports for the Portland Tribune since 2016 and locally for more than a few decades.