Oregon coach Dan Lanning landed a heralded class in his first full year recruiting for the Ducks.

 PMG PHOTO: JOHN LARIVIERE

College football — Dan Lanning’s photo was prominently displayed on ESPN.com for much of Wednesday as Oregon pulled off a series of recruiting surprises on the first day of the early signing period that moved Oregon’s class up into the top 10 nationally and to the top of the Pac-12.

We will refrain from pretending we know anything about the incoming players. But beating the likes of Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame for key recruits is an indication that Dan Lanning’s first full year of recruiting was a success.

