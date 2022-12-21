College football — Dan Lanning’s photo was prominently displayed on ESPN.com for much of Wednesday as Oregon pulled off a series of recruiting surprises on the first day of the early signing period that moved Oregon’s class up into the top 10 nationally and to the top of the Pac-12.
We will refrain from pretending we know anything about the incoming players. But beating the likes of Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame for key recruits is an indication that Dan Lanning’s first full year of recruiting was a success.
Worth noting: Late Wednesday Oregon was still awaiting official paperwork from some of those glamorous additions. And a few are waiting until Friday, or until the February window to sign.
Oregon State, meanwhile, just went about its business. By late morning, 18 of 19 verbal commits had sent in their paperwork. The class is highlighted by 4-star QB Aidan Chiles from Downey, California. Though the class is only ranked around 50th nationally and seventh in the Pac-12, do we doubt that Smith and his staff got the players they wanted?
As we always point out, these signing days can excite fan bases but don’t guarantee success on the field. Especially in this era of NILs and the transfer portal, the question to ask is: how many of these players who have been wooed for a year or longer will put in the work and reach their potential?
Portland State will announce most of its class in February, but did get paperwork Wednesday from six high school players: three offensive linemen, two defensive backs and an athlete.
Pilots men’s soccer — Brandon Cambridge signed with Charlotte FC of MLS. The junior winger had 12 goals and seven assists this season and finishes his University of Portland career with 17 goals and 13 assists in 45 games.
College women’s basketball — No. 3 Ohio State scored 29 points in the second quarter to build a 17-point lead and beat No. 16 Oregon 84-67 in the championship game at the San Diego Invitational. Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored a career-high 29 points but the Ducks (10-2) struggled at times on defense and finished 5 for 25 on 3-pointers. Former Duck Taylor Mikesell had 25 points, 17 in the first half.
Timbers draft four — Portland made four selections in the MLS SuperDraft: midfielder Noel Caliskan from Loyola Marymount University in the first round (No. 15 overall), goalkeeper Ryan Bilichuk from Elon University in the second round (No. 44 overall), and defenders Jaden Jones-Riley from University of Daytona and Tyler Clegg from James Madison University in the third round (Nos. 73, 85 overall). How many of these players actually play for Portland (or for T2) remains to be seen. GM Ned Grabavoy said in a club press release that the Timbers “focused on positional priorities and the potential needs to strengthen our group. We have several players coming into preseason with us that will have a chance to showcase themselves and hopefully earn a professional contract. We’re excited to welcome the group to Portland this preseason.”