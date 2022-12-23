Oregon football — The roster churn continued for the Ducks as linebacker Noah Sewell announced he’s entering the NFL Draft. The youngest Sewell brother could have played a couple more years at Oregon, but no one should blame him for wanting to get NFL money if it’s there for him.
The Ducks also saw one of their surprise “gets” from Wednesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen, pull off the ol' double flip and send his letter of intent to Oklahoma. In a statement on social media, Bowen apologized to the Oregon and Notre Dame faithful for how he handled his decisions. “I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from,” he wrote.
Actually, it’s college football that has to learn from Wednesday’s circus. We agree with Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated who wrote that the December “early” signing date needs to go away. Holding signing day in the middle of bowl season is silly, and has led to more coaches jumping ship before bowl games to chase recruits for their new school.
Anyway, Oregon still landed the top class in the Pac-12 and a borderline top-10 class nationally — with additional prospects still in play.
OSU Men’s soccer — The Beavers need a new head coach. Terry Boss resigned after five seasons to move into an opportunity in professional soccer. That opportunity was not mentioned in the announcement. In five seasons, Boss guided the Beavers to four NCAA Tournament berths, highlighted by the 2021 season when OSU was the No. 1 overall seed.
College men’s basketball — Portland State (6-7) closed its non-conference schedule on Thursday with a 74-72 road win over Cal Baptist, Jorell Saterfield’s driving layup in the closing seconds provided the winning margin. Jacob Eyman had one of his two blocked shots to set up the winning basket. Eyman had 12 points and six rebounds. … Earlier Thursday, also in Riverside, California, the Portland Pilots (8-7) weren’t as successful, closing their non-conference slate with a 76-65 loss at UC Riverside in which the Highlanders had a 24-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Friday watch — Since we’re all stuck inside (hopefully), we can watch the Trail Blazers battle Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Denver at 6 p.m. (ROOT SPORTS PLUS TV). … If ESPN’s bowl season is of interest, there’s Louisiana vs. Houston at noon in the Indipendence Bowl followed by Wake Forest vs. Missouri in something called the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.