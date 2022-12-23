Noah Sewell defends Michael Penix Jr. 2022

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, pictured defending a Michael Penix Jr. throw in this season's Ducks loss to Washington, is jumping to the NFL.

 PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

Oregon football — The roster churn continued for the Ducks as linebacker Noah Sewell announced he’s entering the NFL Draft. The youngest Sewell brother could have played a couple more years at Oregon, but no one should blame him for wanting to get NFL money if it’s there for him.

The Ducks also saw one of their surprise “gets” from Wednesday, five-star safety Peyton Bowen, pull off the ol' double flip and send his letter of intent to Oklahoma. In a statement on social media, Bowen apologized to the Oregon and Notre Dame faithful for how he handled his decisions. “I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from,” he wrote.

