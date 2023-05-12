One good half on Friday wasn’t enough to keep the Portland Thorns unbeaten in the 2023 National Women’s. Soccer League season.
The Houston Dash took charge of things after halftime and beat the Thorns 2-1 on Friday in a match that seemed to flip late in the first half.
Portland falls to 3-1-3 and stays on 12 points. The Thorns are 1-1-1 away from Providence Park. Houston is 2-2-3 for nine points and won for the first time at home this season.
Rocky Rodriguez scored in the first half to give Portland a lead at the break, but Houston got rebound tying goal from Joelle Anderson in the 59th minute and a go-ahead goal from Ebony Salmon in the 71st.
This is the first time in 57 matches dating to August of 2017 that Portland has lost a match it led at halftime.
While defensive lapses will get plenty of attention as Portland has allowed eight goals over three games, the Thorns could have walked away winners with a bit more precision in the attacking third. They had close offside calls wipe out a first-half finish from Crystal Dunn and on a second-half finish from Adriana Leon. Dunn hit the post on a cross and Christine Sinclair had a chance in transition spin wide. Even Sophia Smith had a promising ball get away late in stoppage time.
But the Thorns weren’t the same team in the second half that they were in the first. Perhaps temperatures around 80 degrees with humidity in the high 80% range factored into that, though both Rodriguez and Sam Coffey downplayed the conditions in postmatch comments.
“It was a hot evening, but we could pick a million different things to use as a reason that we didn't get the job done tonight, and I'm not saying that they're to be ignored,” Coffey said. “But, at the end of the day, we didn't do what we came here to do. And that's not who we are. That's not our standard and it's not okay.”
Frustrated was a word used to describe the mood of a team that has hit a bump since flying to start 2023.
First-year coach Mike Norris said he needs to rebuild the confidence his club had to start the season.
“Obviously, we're in a bit of a run where we seem to be lacking confidence, lacking belief,” Norris said. “So I think it's how I take that in and start to work on: how do I build more belief and confidence in the players?”
As for defensive breakdowns, Houston’s tying goal came with Portland down a player after Rodriguez left with a knee injury and before Sinclair could get on the field to replace her. Thorns keeper Bella Bixby made an initial save but the ball bounced right to an unmarked Anderson.
Rodriguez said after the match she hopes the injury to her right knee isn't significant but that it needs to be evaluated.
Houston’s second goal was a strong play by Salmon, who spun off of Portland defender Meaghan Nally and charged into the penalty area to beat Bixby cleanly.
Norris pointed to individual defending mistakes, but said that his team fell short in possession to create those troubles.
“I just think we need to be cleaner on the ball to help with the defending issues,” Norris said.
As a whole, Portland struggled to string together passes in the second half. While Houston deserves some credit for the way the match turned, Coffey said the Thorns always look at themselves.
“As the game progressed and they equalized, I think we just were getting in our own way in some aspects, and we just kind of made our lives harder,” Coffey said. “And we lost, I think, our identity. “We started, being really direct, which isn't always a bad thing, but we kind of lost what our game plan was.”
Even in the first half, when Portland was controlling play, Coffey said the Thorns could have done a better job moving away from the ball to create passing lanes for teammates.
Still, the Thorns were on the front foot for most of the first half. A 12th-minute goal from Crystal Dunn was erased by a close offside call in the run-up to the finish. Had the assistant referee not raised the offside flag, the goal likely would have stood upon review.
The goal came in the 34th minute, with Rodriguez calmly tucking home a right-footed shot. The play started with a ball into the box from right back Natalia Kuikka. The first clearing attempt fell into the path of Moultrie whose one-touch pass found the unmarked Rodriguez in a seam between defenders.
It was a nifty goal, and another bright moment for the teenager Moultrie. After two road games this week, the Thorns will look for more of that quality when they return home at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 against the struggling Chicago Red Stars.