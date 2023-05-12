Morgan Weaver shoots vs. Houston Dash April 14 2023

On Friday at Houston, Morgan Weaver and the Portland Thorns came up on the short end of a 2-1 loss to the Dash. Weaver is pictured in an April 14 home match against Houston.

One good half on Friday wasn’t enough to keep the Portland Thorns unbeaten in the 2023 National Women’s. Soccer League season.

The Houston Dash took charge of things after halftime and beat the Thorns 2-1 on Friday in a match that seemed to flip late in the first half.

