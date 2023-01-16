League play is underway for almost every league in every classification, boys and girls, across Oregon high school basketball.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A and 1A are 32-team tournaments, and new this year is any league champ is guaranteed a home playoff game, regardless of final OSAA ranking. Class 5A-2A still requires league champs to be in the top 16 of the OSAA ranking to guarantee a home game.
Class 4A will still be using it's play-in style, while 3A switched to a 20-team bracket starting this season. Class 2A and 5A will be 16-team brackets.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus from a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here's the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-1A boys basketball season.
Latest update: Jan. 16 8 a.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Lincoln, Roosevelt, Benson
Metro: Southridge, Jesuit, Mountainside
Pacific: Sherwood, Century, Liberty
Mt. Hood: Barlow, Sandy, Clackamas
Three Rivers: West Linn, Tualatin, Tigard
Central Valley: West Salem, McNary, Sprague
Southwest: South Medford, North Medford, Grants Pass
At large (11)
Beaverton
Central Catholic
Gresham
Roseburg
David Douglas
Cleveland
Oregon City
South Eugene
Forest Grove
Lake Oswego
Nelson
Next five out: Sheldon, Lakeridge, Jefferson, Sunset, Westview
The field
No. 32 Century at No. 1 West Linn
No. 17 Sandy at No. 16 Sherwood
No. 25 Liberty at No. 8 Southridge
No. 24 McNary at No. 9 Central Catholic
No. 28 Lake Oswego at No. 5 Beaverton
No. 21 Cleveland at No. 12 Roseburg
No. 20 David Douglas at No. 13 West Salem
No. 29 Sprague at No. 4 Clackamas
No. 30 Nelson at No. 3 Tualatin
No. 19 Tigard at No. 14 Grants Pass
No. 22 Benson at No. 11 Gresham
No. 27 Forest Grove at No. 6 Lincoln
No. 26 South Eugene at No. 7 Barlow
No. 23 Oregon City at No. 10 Jesuit
No. 18 Roosevelt at No. 15 South Medford
No. 31 North Medford at No. 2 Mountainside
Moved Sherwood from 18 to 16 seed as projected league champions.
Moved South Medford from 16 to 15 seed as projected league champions, make room for Sherwood.
Swapped Nelson and Sprague to avoid Nelson-Clackamas league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Wilsonville, La Salle Prep, Parkrose, Hood River Valley
Midwestern (3): Churchill, North Eugene, Crater
Mid-Willamette (4): Woodburn, Crescent Valley, West Albany, Central
Intermountain (3): Summit, Bend, Redmond
At large (2)
Mountain View
Thurston
Next five out: Ashland, Putnam, Corvallis, South Albany, Ridgeview
The field
No. 16 Hood River Valley at No. 1 Summit
No. 9 Crater at No. 8 La Salle Prep
No. 12 North Eugene at No. 5 Woodburn
No. 13 West Albany at No. 4 Churchill
No. 14 Central at No. 3 Redmond
No. 11 Crescent Valley at No. 6 Mountain View
No. 10 Thurston at No. 7 Parkrose
No. 15 Bend at No. 2 Wilsonville
Swapped Central and North Eugene to avoid Central-Woodburn league matchup.
Class 4A
Autobids (3 per league)
Cowapa: Seaside, Astoria, Scappoose
Tri-Valley: Estacada, Madras, Gladstone
Oregon West: Philomath, North Marion, Stayton
Sky Em: Junction City, Marshfield, Cottage Grove
Skyline: Henley, Mazama, Hidden Valley
Greater Oregon: Baker, Pendleton, La Grande
At large (6)
Cascade
Crook County
The Dalles
North Bend
Marist Catholic
Phoenix
Next five out: Newport, Klamath Union, St. Helens, Molalla, Tillamook
