Check out the names for 2022's Oregon All-State volleyball teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Four local players were selected to an All-State team, led by Central Catholic with two selections while McDaniel and St. Mary's Academy landed one each.
The All-State teams are selected by the state's coaches and the votes are compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and they were originally published on the SBLive website as well.
Class 6A
Player of the year: Isabel Patterson, Jesuit, senior
Coach of the year: Martine Wodke, Sheldon
First team
Isabel Patterson, Jesuit, senior
Alize Bakker, Westview, senior
Beaux Bruegman, Sheldon, senior
Elle Bruegman, Sheldon, senior
Kayleigh Carpenter, South Salem, senior
Kalista Lukovich, Nelson, senior
Second team
Mia Starr, Central Catholic, senior
Kennedy Cheung, Westview, senior
Katherine Clevenger, South Medford, senior
CeAnna O'Loughlin, Jesuit, senior
Paige Thies, Oregon City, sophomore
Kait Wood, Sheldon, senior
Honorable mention
Sofia Cooper, Central Catholic, senior
Mia Fedota, St. Mary's Academy, senior
Nyah Johnson, McDaniel, senior
Madi Andrews, Nelson, freshman
Addie Azavedo, Jesuit, sophomore
Sydney Brewster, Sandy, senior
Hannah Brown, Sherwood, junior
Halsey Brumitt, Clackamas, senior
Jackie Carle, Jesuit, sophomore
Gwen Fife, Sheldon, senior
Sidney Friesen, Sprague, junior
Halle Garrity, Westview, senior
Samantha Keightley, Oregon City, senior
Hayden Pinard, Roseburg, senior
Amyah Semau, West Linn, senior
Class 5A
Co-players of the year: Chloe LeLuge, Bend, junior and Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Coach of the year: Troy Shorey, Crescent Valley
First team
Chloe LeLuge, Bend, junior
Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Kendra Bittle, Crater, senior
Alexis Haury, Silverton, junior
Olivia Maulding, La Salle Prep, senior
Danielle Street, Crescent Valley, junior
Second team
Kendyl Arnett, West Albany, senior
Isabella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Kamden Mitchell, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Natalie Reveles, Bend, senior
Jillian Stein, Bend, senior
Tessa Zimmermann, West Albany, senior
Honorable mention
Emma Alewine, Wilsonville, senior
Karsen Angel, South Albany, senior
Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley, sophomore
Madison Kocina, Crater, senior
Shannon MacCallum, Summit, senior
Kate Stidham, Crater, senior
Mallorie Taylor, La Salle Prep, senior
Madie Vaughn, Ridgeview, senior
Class 4A
Co-players of the year: Bridget Gould, Marshfield, junior and Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, sophomore
Coach of the year: Tammie Montiel, Marshfield
First team
Bridget Gould, Marshfield, junior
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield sophomore
Meah Carley, Cascade, senior
Jadyn Daviscourt, Cascade, junior
McKenzie Jonas, Crook County, senior
Jozie Ramos, Baker, senior
Second team
Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles, senior
Ava Ainsworth, Marshfield, sophomore
Ella Baley, Mazama, senior
Kate Klobas, Tillamook, junior
Annabelle Peterson, Cascade, junior
Kaylea Rietdyk, Mazama, senior
Honorable mention
Giana Elgarico, Marist Catholic, sophomore
Makenzie Flanagan, Baker, senior
Dannika Goss, Tillamook, junior
Kendal Hadwick, Henley, senior
Kate Miles, Marshfield, senior
Jaycee Villastrigo, Crook County, junior