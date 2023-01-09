The Portland Pilots should feel pretty good heading into a significant women’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Winners of seven in a row, the Pilots welcome a ranked Gonzaga team to the Chiles Center for a 5 p.m. showdown between two teams at 6-0 in West Coast Conference play.
As with seemingly every college basketball program these days, injuries are part of the plot with the Pilots. The return of point guard Haylee Andrews from last season’s ACL tear has been a huge boost. It’s no secret that Andrews and fourth-year forward Alex Fowler, both West Coast Conference first teamers, are central to these Pilots' ambitions. But so is the way players have embraced roles when the squad is shorthanded.
Portland’s win streak has happened despite the absence of post Lucy Cochrane. One of the top rim protectors in the country, Cochrane has missed the last eight games with a foot injury.
The Pilots most recent win was an impressive 77-46 thumping of San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 7, a game that featured a record performance from senior point guard Haylee Andrews, a strong effort from third-year forward Emme Shearer and plenty of solid defense.
After starting the season 5-5, the return of Andrews and players finding comfortable roles have the Pilots where they expected to be — that is, battling for the top of the WCC.
In the win over USF, Andrews dished out a program-record 14 assists. The senior from Australia is now second on Portland’s career assist list with 575 helpers in 110 games, behind only Kathy Adelman (1989-93) who had 639 assists in 107 games.
“The more I play, the more confident I get,” Andrews said. “We’ve just got so many weapons on our team that it's not (necessary) to have a workload put on myself, because all of my teammates can step up and hit big shots and play defense.”
Against San Francisco, Shearer was instrumental in pulling away. The third-year Pilot from New Zealand scored a career-high 21 points, had six rebounds and two steals. Two days earlier, she scored 20 points in a win over Santa Clara.
Andrews noted that Shearer is one of the Pilots who brings it on both ends of the court.
“She's taking great shots, but he's also one of our best on-ball defenders,” Andrews said.
Shearer, who played on national teams in basketball and volleyball for New Zealand, played through a labral tear in her hip last season and said being pain free has helped her raise her game.
Shearer’s 15.5 scoring average in WCC play is second on the team to Fowler’s 19.7, while Andrews (13.7) and Maise Burnham (11.5) are helping UP average 77.5 points in conference play.
But defense remains a foundation of the program, with Keeley Frawley, Liana Kaitu'u and McKelle Meek among the Pilots who have stepped up. The Pilots hope to add depth soon when guard MJ Bruno and Cochrane return.
Even without Cochrane to protect the rim, Portland has improved defensively in conference play — especially at defending the 3-point line. After San Francisco went 0 for 11 from 3-point distance, WCC foes are shooting 25% from deep. Shearer said not having Cochrane to clean things up has forced the Pilots to lock in individually on defense. It helps having a number of players who can defend
“It's been really good to grow not having (Cochrane) and we've been getting better at doing both, being able to take away the 3-point shot, but also stay in front of the ball,” Shearer said.
The Pilots have a shot at moving to the front of the WCC if they can knock off the Zags Saturday in a game that can be seen on KRCW. There are real challenges ahead regardless of how the Gonzaga game plays out, including playing five of their final seven WCC games on the road come February.
“I just like the fact that we just keep improving as a program and keep getting better,” Meek said. “(Gonzaga) is picked to win the league. They're a very talented team. So it's a cool thing to have them come into our gym with both teams undefeated.”
Portland men in the dumps: The Pilot men are struggling at 0-3 in conference. The absence of injured Moses Wood is part of the story, and team leader Tyler Robertson missed time with an ankle injury. But Shantay Legans' team hasn’t been competitive, with four losses by more than 20 points in a five-game losing streak. This week doesn’t get any easier. San Francisco, which last week lost to Gonzaga at the buzzer, is at Chiles Center at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 followed by a Saturday trip to Spokane to face the Zags on ESPN2.
Wins for the Viks: Saturday, Jan. 7 was a good day for Portland State basketball. Both the men and the women beat Idaho for their first Big Sky Conference wins of the season. For PSU women’s coach Chelsey Gregg, it was the first conference win as a head coach and the program's first since March 5, 2021.
The Viking men, after playing six of seven on the road, will be at Viking Pavilion for six of their next eight beginning with visits from Northern Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 12 and Northern Colorado on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Pac-12 men: Might the wildly inconsistent Oregon Ducks find some continuity as players trickle back from injuries? After an embarrassing loss at Colorado on Jan. 5, Oregon put together its best game in recent memory as N’Faly Dante dominated in a Jan. 7 win at Utah. With the Arizona schools in town this week, the Ducks have a shot to move into the top four of the Pac-12 should they beat the Sun Devils on Thursday (6 p.m., FS1) and a top-10 Wildcats team on Saturday, Jan. 14 (3 p.m., ESPN2).
Colorado’s defense dominated both the Beavers and Ducks last week. Oregon State played Utah close on the mountain swing but, like Oregon, had a poor outing in Boulder. The Beavers host Arizona at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 (ESPN2) and Arizona State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Pac-12 women: The Washington schools are in in the Willamette Valley for games Friday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 15. Oregon and Oregon State split their weekend trip to Arizona. The Ducks and Beavers both handled Arizona State, but dropped close games to 15th-ranked Arizona.
Oregon State played perhaps its best game so far on Jan. 5 at Arizona, but lost when the 15th-ranked Wildcats rallied from 12 down in the final three minutes. Oregon's loss at Arizona was decided in the final minute and featured more than 20 lead changes.