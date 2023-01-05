Yazmeen Ryan dribbles vs. San Diego Wave in NWSL 2022 semifinal

After two seasons with the Portland Thorns, Yazmeen Ryan was traded on Jan. 5, 2023 for a draft pick and allocation money.

 PMG PHOTO: DIEGO G. DIAZ

The Portland Thorns have traded away midfielder/winger Yazmeen Ryan for a pair of draft picks and $200,000 in allocation money.

Entering her third pro season, Ryan ends up with NJ/NY Gotham FC after a series of trades. Portland sent Ryan to Angel City for the No. 5 pick in next weeks NWSL Draft, Angel City’s second-round pick in 2024 and the allocation money.