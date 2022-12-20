The Portland Timbers will open their 13th season in Major League Soccer on Saturday, Feb. 25 with a home match against Sporting Kansas City.
The MLS season has an early start to make room for the Leagues Cup, a which takes place in late July and early August and pits MLS teams against teams from Mexico's Liga MX. The Leagues Cup schedule has not yet been announced.
For the first time, there will be no matches local television. Other than six Timbers matches scheduled to air nationally on FOX channels, fans must subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Apple TV+ to watch. Cost for that service, which gives fans access to every MLS match including the playoffs and Leagues Cup, will be $99.99 for the season or $14.99 monthly. Season-ticket holders get free access, and Apple TV subscribers get a discount.
We enjoy rivalry matches, and Cascadia fans get a bonus in 2023 (and, potentially more in the Leagues Cup?). Portland will play Seattle and Vancouver three times each, and the other 11 Western Conference teams once at home and once on the road. The Timbers will host the Sounders on April 15 and play at Seattle on June 3 and Sept. 2. They host the Whitecaps on May 13 and Aug. 26 and are at Vancouver on April 8.
Portland’s six games against Eastern Conference opponents have Chicago, Columbus and New York City FC coming to Providence Park and have the Timbers traveling to Atlanta, Montreal and Cincinnati.
Thirteen of Portland’s 17 home matches will be played on Saturday, three on Wednesday and one on Sunday. The Timbers play only five midweek games as MLS moves to limit three-match weeks.
Other notable home matches include: March 11 against expansion St. Louis City FC, June 24 against New York City FC in a rematch of 2021 MLS Cup final, and Sept. 9 against defending MLS champion LAFC.
Decision Day is Oct. 21, with Houston visiting Portland.
The MLS Cup Playoffs begin the following week leading to the Nov. 5 MLS Cup final.
The Timbers also will be the first opponent to face defending champion LAFC at its home schedule, visiting on March 5. LAFC and the LA Galaxy face each other in a Feb. 25 season opener match at the Rose Bowl.
The Portland Timbers 2023 schedule
Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4 at LAFC, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, March 11 vs. St. Louis City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25 vs. LA Galaxy, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)
Saturday, April 1 at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22 at FC Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 at St. Louis City SC, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6 vs. Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17 at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28 at Sporting Kansas City, noon.
Saturday, June 3 at Seattle, 1:30 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, June 11 vs. FC Dallas, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, June 17 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24 vs. New York City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4 at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20 at Houston, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2 at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17 at Austin, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 at C.F. Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Houston, TBD