Timbers Diego Chara from 2022

Diego Chara and the Portland Timbers begin their 13th MLS season with a Feb, 25 home match against Sporting KC.

 PMG PHOTO: DIEGO G. DIAZ

The Portland Timbers will open their 13th season in Major League Soccer on Saturday, Feb. 25 with a home match against Sporting Kansas City.

The MLS season has an early start to make room for the Leagues Cup, a which takes place in late July and early August and pits MLS teams against teams from Mexico's Liga MX. The Leagues Cup schedule has not yet been announced.

