The Brandon Wheat Kings withstood a late push from the Portland Winterhawks Friday, winning 3-2 in Western Hockey League play at Westoba Place in Brandon, Manitoba.
Playing the first of six games over nine days on their swing through the WHL’s East Division, Portland saw an eight-game win streak end in suffering only its fifth regulation loss of the season.
Trailing 3-0 through two periods, Portland outshot Brandon 16-8 in the final 20 minutes and pulled within 3-2 on goals from Jack O’Brien on an odd-man rush and from James Stefan at the end of an extended power play.
But Brandon goalie Carson Bjaranson proved tough to beat, stopping 34 of Portland’s 36 shots.
One of those saves in tight during a second-period Winterhawks power play came just before an odd-man rush for the Wheat Kings resulted in a key shorthanded goal from Brett Hyland off a feed from Nate Danielson. Danielson had a goal and two assists for Brandon.
Portland finished only 1 of 7 on the power play, a stretch that included nearly seven minutes on the advantage early in the third period. Stefan’s 10th goal of the season came on the last of those power plays to get Portland within one goal with 11:25 left in the game.
The Winterhawks also ended the game on a power play and skated six on four with goalie Jan Spunar pulled for the final 59 seconds.
Spunar finished with 22 saves as the Hawks held a 36-25 advantage in shots on goal.
With the loss Portland is 26-5-2-1 for 55 points, three points back of Western Conference leading Seattle.
Next up is a 3 p.m. Sunday game at Winnipeg. The ICE are 28-5-0-0 for 56 points and ranked second behind Seattle in the latest CHL rankings, where the Hawks are ranked fourth.