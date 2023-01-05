The Portland Trail Blazers' rookie is reportedly accepting an invite to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the accepted invitation Thursday night.
Portland Trail Blazers' sensational rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. A tremendous athlete, Sharpe is averaging 7.9 points and 19.7 minutes per night.
Sharpe has 29 dunks this season in 36 games played while averaging 7.9 points and 2.5 rebounds a night in nearly 20 minutes a game. Seemingly all 29 of those dunks have been notable as the rookie out of Kentucky was taken No. 7 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft due to his athletic ability.
Sharpe didn't play at all while at Kentucky, so draft evaluators had to go off of high school tape and other scouting methods. And for Portland, they found Sharpe to be an explosive athlete.
The dunk contest will take place on Feb. 18 as a part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night festivities that also includes the Skill Challenge and the 3-point Contest.
Sharpe will become the seventh Blazer to compete in the event. Clyde Drexler and Jerome Kersey were regulars of the event in the 80s with Drexler competing in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1989. Kersey took part in 1986-1989, but neither of them ever won the title. Each of them took second place once.
James Robinson was the next Blazer to compete in 1994, taking last place. Rudy Fernandez took part of the event in 2009 and also took last place.
Damian Lillard took part in 2014 when the format changed to an East vs. West competition. Lillard lost his matchup against Portland local Terrence Ross as the East won the event.
The biggest fireworks for the Blazers came recently in 2021 when Anfernee Simons took part and ending up winning the event over Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley.
Sharpe will hope to build off that Blazers success in 2023.