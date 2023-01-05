Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves 013.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) goes up for dunk against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center. PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

Rims beware, Shaedon Sharpe is coming to jam.

The Portland Trail Blazers' rookie is reportedly accepting an invite to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the accepted invitation Thursday night.