After a holiday hiatus, it’s time to get back to work. In that vein, what follows are rumblings, ramblings and a rundown of sports happenings of that caught our eye, and that we expect will interest Rose City sports fanatics.
Let’s ramble:
Winterhawks hit the road: The Winterhawks picked up where they left off after the holiday break, with three wins, beating Tri-City once and Everett twice. They outscored the Silvertips 12-3 in the back-to-back, including a 7-2 New Year’s Eve win in front of 7,975 fans at Veterans memorial Coliseum.
Defenseman Luca Cagnoni had eight assists across those three games and is now second on the team in points with 34 through 33 games. Robbie Fromm-Delorme had four goals and three assists in those three games.
As strong as Portland has been, it no longer leads the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League.
The Seattle Thunderbirds — even with four players away with Team Canada at the World Juniors Championships — have surged to the top of the standings.
Both teams have played 33 games, and the T-Birds (a club loaded with NHL prospects) have 56 points (27-4-1-1). The Winterhawks, the younger of the two teams, have 55 points (26-4-2-1). Seattle is ranked atop the Canadian Hockey League, and Portland sits fourth in the latest poll of NHL scouts.
The Winterhawks will see another ranked CHL team when they visit the No. 2 Winnipeg ICE for a 3 p.m. Pacific game on Sunday, Jan. 8. That’s the second game on a six-game swing through the Eastern Division that begins with a Friday stop at Brandon for a 5 p.m. battle with the Wheat Kings.
On Jan. 4, Portland announced that 17-year old forward Braeden Jockims signed and will join the active roster. A 6-foot, 174-pound forward who attended the last two Winterhawks training camps had 14 goals and eight assists this season in 24 games for the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA team.
A glance north: The Seahawks’ playoff hopes rest on a win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (1:25 p.m., FOX 12) along with a Detroit win over Green Bay. If it wins, Seattle will hope an eliminated Detroit is motivated enough to knock off the Packers in the Sunday night game at Lambeau Field. Should the Hawks lose, the Lions can grab the last wild card in the NFC by beating the Packers.
… The Kraken started a seven-game road trip on Tuesday with a 5-2 win at Edmonton. They are at Toronto Thursday (4 p.m., ROOT).
The big recent news is that Seattle will host the 2024 NHL Winter Classic on Jan 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners. Their opponent will be the Vegas Golden Knights. It should be a cool experience — though hopefully not as cold as many of the outdoor games have been since the NHL debut the Classic in 2008. One bummer: that’s the same date as next season’s College Football Playoff semifinals, which will be the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.
Baseball, PSU banquets: Anyone looking for a baseball fix in January can attend the annual fundraising banquet for the Oldtimers Baseball Association of Portland. This event is Jan. 14. Former umpire Dale Scott and Hillsboro Hops GM K.L. Wombacher are scheduled speakers. http://pdxoldtimersbaseball.com
• On Jan. 27, members of 2022 Portland State Athletics Hall of Fame class will be recognized during an event at Smith Hall. Tickets: https://psuf.schoolauction.net/2023halloffame/
Being inducted are Anna Bertrand (softball 2010-13), Terry Charles (football 1998-2001), Arthur Dickson (football 1973-76), Jeremiah Dominguez (men’s basketball 2007-09), Kayla Henningsen (women’s soccer 2011-14), Erin Jones (women’s basketball 2008-12) and the 1991 Viking softball team that finished third at the NCAA Division II tournament.
ICYMI: Rose City Golf Course and Eastmoreland Golf Course have joined Heron Lakes and Colwood in being managed by Chicago-based KemperSports. Portland Parks & Recreation still handles the upkeep of the course grounds and buildings, with KemperSports managing the business including tee times. Read more here: https://www.portlandtribune.com/townnews/economics/kempersports-now-manages-four-portland-public-golf-courses/article_c2430f48-8240-11ed-9de6-ff301337b32f.html