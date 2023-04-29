The match: Angel City FC (1-2-1, 4 points) at Portland (3-0-1, 10 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Providence Park.
Playing at home for the fourth time in their first five regular-season matches, the Thorns look to cap an impressive month of April and maintain their spot atop the National Women’s Soccer League standings.
How to watch: KPDX FOX 12 Plus local TV; streaming on Paramount+.
Watch for
As always, Portland striker Sophia Smith should be worth watching. Smith has four goals and four assists four games into the season. At the other end of the pitch, the team from Los Angeles features a dangerous young attacker in 18-year-old rookie Alyssa Thompson. Thompson has only one goal and Angel City has scored only five goals through four games.
But the LA club recently added veteran U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Julie Ertz, who should be a stabilizing force in the middle of the field.
Portland’s plus-9 goal differential is easily the best in the league early on. The Thorns are a settled and confident team right now. It’s also notable that this is a significant match given that the Thorns will play three of their next four matches on the road. Also of note, Angel City is expected to bolster its roster, including a rumored addition of French midfielder (and former Thorn) Amandine Henry. So, this is an opportunity to widen the gap in the standings that could have significance later in the year.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”