Thorns Hina Sugita vs. Racing Lousville

Portland Thorns midfielder Hina Sugita prowls outside Louisville box during the Portland Thorns April 22 win over Racing Louisville.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Angel City FC (1-2-1, 4 points) at Portland (3-0-1, 10 points), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Providence Park.

Playing at home for the fourth time in their first five regular-season matches, the Thorns look to cap an impressive month of April and maintain their spot atop the National Women’s Soccer League standings.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you