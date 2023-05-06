Timbers defender Claudio Bravo dribbles vs. Seattle April 15, 2023

Timbers defender Claudio Bravo, pictured dribbling earlier this season against Seattle, scored a goal in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Austin FC.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The Portland Timbers were moments from climbing up the standings Saturday. Instead, they left Providence Park with a deflating 2-2 draw against a struggling Austin FC side without its best player.

MLS veteran Will Bruin smashed home a stoppage time header for Austin, turning what might have been another encouraging step for Portland into a frustrating draw.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you