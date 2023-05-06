The Portland Timbers were moments from climbing up the standings Saturday. Instead, they left Providence Park with a deflating 2-2 draw against a struggling Austin FC side without its best player.
MLS veteran Will Bruin smashed home a stoppage time header for Austin, turning what might have been another encouraging step for Portland into a frustrating draw.
To be fair, Austin created more chances than Portland on a night when the first career goals from Dario Zuparic and Claudio Bravo — both from Evander assists — accounted for the Timbers scoring.
The result means Portland is 3-5-3 11 games into the season. It’s 12 points have Portland straddling the playoff line, for what its worth. Austin is 2-4-4 for 10 points from 10 games.
The Timbers are back at home next week for a rivalry match with Vancouver, and should be desperate to protect their home turf in that rivalry match. First comes a midweek U.S. Open Cup home match against Real Salt Lake with what figures to be a heavily rotated lineup.
Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said his team played well enough to win. On the other hand, statistics indicate Austin created more expected goals, won more duels and was more efficient with possession. And the visitors dumped 28 crosses into the penalty area.
“It was too many crosses last 15-20 minutes and it's not easy to play one-v-one inside the box,” Zuparic said, explaining that Mabiala played the cross the same way he would have. “I think we need first prevent that cross. And then I think (Mabiala) stayed with with him, but it was perfect ball and he scored the goal.”
While the Timbers failed to close out this win, Saturday’s match was another step forward for Evander. He delivered the ball that Zuparic headed for his first goal in MLS regular-season play and a 1-0 halftime lead. Evander also had the assist on Bravo’s shot through traffic for the 2-1 lead in the 71st minute.
“I think we can all concur on the fact that every game he's getting better,” Savarese said about Evander. “We've seen that he's getting more comfortable, he's moving better. We see that he's looking more for the ball, he wants to be that person that is dictating the ball, that is managing the situations a little bit better. And we see that he's adapting to the league.” Zuparic said he didn’t know how to celebrate his goal, on which he said he closed his eyes to meed the cross from Evander.
“I don't like to score goals. For me (it) is important to win the game. … Doesn't matter who scored the goal,” Zuparic said.
One thing Zuparic doesn’t mind is a little blood. He took a knee to the face on a slide tackle in the second half and needed a complete wardrobe change.
“I like that, when I see blood on my arms and on my shirt. I was happy,” Zuparic said. “I hope next game is gonna be same same way.”
Austin’s tying goal in stoppage time, while frustrating, wasn’t really where the Timbers let themselves down. The cross that Owen Wolff delivered from the right touchline was spot on and Bruin timed his run just a bit better than Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala, who jumped just a split second too early as the ball reached Bruin.
The first Austin goal in the 59th minute came in transition. Portland had possession in the attacking third, but a sloppy pass created the opportunity for the visitors to go the other way with a numbers advantage. Austin had two unmarked players at the back post, and Jon Gallagher was the one to put the ball home, the fourth goal this season for Austin’s right back.
Austin played without its best player. Attacker Sebastian Druissi is sidelined with an injury. But, as Savarese noted, often teams play with more motivation when down a key piece. But, from Portland’s perspective, these are games that need to be put away before an opponent can throw attackers on late to cause chaos.
“We had our opportunities to close the game out. We left the game lingering,” Savarese said.