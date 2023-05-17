Dairon Asprilla vs. RSL May 10, 2023

Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla jumps for a a long ball that is grabbed RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers during the May 10 U.S. Open Cup match at Providence Park.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The match: Portland (4-5-3, 15 points) at Real Salt Lake (3-6-2, 11 points), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at America First Field (20,213) in Sandy, Utah.

The Timbers look to carry momentum from their thrilling 3-1 Cascadia rivalry win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. The challenge for Coach Giovanni Savarese is balancing a compact schedule and lack of midfield depth with the desire to field the strongest possible lineup. RSL has been shut out in three consecutive league matches, but did score four goals to eliminate the Timbers from U.S. Open Cup play a week ago (albiet with both clubs playing heavily rotated lineups).

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

