The match: Portland (4-5-3, 15 points) at Real Salt Lake (3-6-2, 11 points), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at America First Field (20,213) in Sandy, Utah.
The Timbers look to carry momentum from their thrilling 3-1 Cascadia rivalry win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. The challenge for Coach Giovanni Savarese is balancing a compact schedule and lack of midfield depth with the desire to field the strongest possible lineup. RSL has been shut out in three consecutive league matches, but did score four goals to eliminate the Timbers from U.S. Open Cup play a week ago (albiet with both clubs playing heavily rotated lineups).
How to watch: Streaming on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.
Radio: English broadcast on AM 750 KXTG.
Watch for
With the added challenge of playing at altitude (4,400 feet) on a short turnaround, and with a home match coming Saturday against Minnesota, how does Savarese tweak his starting lineup and who does he call upon off the bench?
“We have to be smart the way we manage the players,” Savarese said.
Players who came on in the second half against Vancouver who might be up for a start include Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (or Nathan Fogaca, who did not play), Marvin Loria and Eric Miller. How will Savarase deploy an in-form Evander? Or Yimmi Chara, who is working back to full fitness?
One player not making the trip is Sebastian Blanco. Blanco played a half against RSL last week and scored his first goal of 2023, but this week was given an injection to try to calm nerve pain in his knee. Blanco’s status for Saturday against Minnesota is unclear.
Also on the injury list is backup right back Pablo Bonilla, who joins Tega Ikoba as the latest to strain a hamstring. Bonilla’s injury happened while playing for T2 and is expected to sideline him a few weeks.
Scouting RSL, Savarese called it a transition team that relies on the speed of Jefferson Saverino (three goals, three assists) and Andres Gomez, the 20-year-old Colombian winger who showed his class with a goal and assists in the Open Cup match last Wednesday. Rubio Rubin, a forward and Beaverton native in his third season with RSL, has yet to score this season.
