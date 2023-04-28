The match: Portland (2-5-2, 8 points) at St. Louis CITY SC (6-2-1, 19 points), 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CITYPARK (22,423).
Portland continues a stretch of matches against opponents at or near the top of the standings. This is the 10th MLS match of the season, and the sixth against an opponent who is in the top six in the league entering Matchday 10. This is the third game over eight days for each team. Both won midweek U.S. Open Cup home matches using heavily rotated lineups.
For the Timbers, this is a chance to avenge an early-season loss to the St. Louis expansion side. To accomplish that, Portland needs to put away any chances it gets against in-form goalkeeper Roman Burki while limiting the league’s top scoring team (21 goals). One break for Portland might be the absence of injured Joao Klauss, who leads St. Louis with five goals. Burki, meanwhile, came up big with 12 saves a week ago in a 1-1 draw at Colorado.
The Timbers might be a bit healthier than last week at Cincinnati. Coach Giovanni Savarese said that winger Yimmi Chara and left back Claudio Bravo are on the trip and could see the field, though their minutes could be limited as each works back from an injury. Chara hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in the Feb. 27 season opener. Bravo missed last week’s match at Cincinnati with a calf injury. An addition to the injury list is forward Dairon Asprilla, listed as questionable with a knee injury).
Savarese on Friday said that Sebastian Blanco responded well to playing 33 minutes in Wednesday’s Open Cup win over Orange County SC, though the club will still be careful with Blanco.
Most of the Timbers likely to play in this match did not participate in Wednesday’s Open Cup game.
One key according to Savarese will be Portland’s energy against a high-intensity opponent in a home stadium where St. Louis is 3-1 and has scored 11 goals.
Timbers sign T2 midfielder: Portland has signed midfielder Noel Caliskan off of T2. A native of Germany, Caliskan was Portland’a first-round selection (No. 15) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after starring at Loyola Marymount. He played the whole match Wednesday in the U.S. Open Cup. In four matches (three starts) with T2 this season, Caliskan scored three goals. Savarese said it’s a positive sign that the Timbers can promote players from T2 and said “two or three” others have the potential to eventually jump to the MLS roster.
