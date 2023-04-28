Timbers forward Franck Boli vs. Seattle on April 15, 2023

The Portland Timbers, and forward Franck Boli (pictured on April 15 against Seattle) travel to St. Louis on Saturday, April 29 to take on the expansion St. Louis CITY SC.

The match: Portland (2-5-2, 8 points) at St. Louis CITY SC (6-2-1, 19 points), 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CITYPARK (22,423).

Portland continues a stretch of matches against opponents at or near the top of the standings. This is the 10th MLS match of the season, and the sixth against an opponent who is in the top six in the league entering Matchday 10. This is the third game over eight days for each team. Both won midweek U.S. Open Cup home matches using heavily rotated lineups.

