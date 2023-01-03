Tony "T.J." Dean Steelman, Jr.

December 5, 1985 – December 25, 2022 - Tony Dean Steelman, Jr. (TJ) age 37, passed away at his home in Rio Verde, Arizona on December 25, 2022. He died in the arms of his parents after a two year struggle with complications from previous surgeries. Tony Jr. was born December 5, 1985 at Portland Adventist Hospital in Portland, Ore. to his parents Tony and René Steelman. He was the caboose to five other siblings completing the family of four boys and two girls. He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Taylor Steelman, Preston Steelman, Hayley (Steelman) Siddoway, Kendall (Steelman) Kelley-Billings, and Quinn Steelman.
TJ spent his life with his family in Tualatin, Oregon and his life was filled with love and joy. He touched the lives of all who knew him and made an impact on everyone he encountered. His best life experiences were enjoyed within the Tigard/Tualatin School District. He enjoyed attending all twelve years of his schooling with his siblings and friends.
TJ experienced a dramatic birth with physical defects that resulted in severe spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. He was cortically blind and non-verbal and yet was able to resonate and interact with those that knew him and worked with him.
Although TJ was completely non ambulatory, he was included in all of his families activities. He was on the homecoming court his freshman year at Tualatin High School. He attended all of his brother’s sporting events and all of his sister’s cheerleading competitions. He went sledding, rafting, and rides at Disneyland with his family. He was lucky enough to attend Kiwanis summer camp were he met young Portland State students who loved and cared for him while he went horseback riding and enjoyed camping.
Although his verbal ability was limited he daily requested to go “by-by” and was only happy if that included both mom and dad. He moved with his parents to Arizona five years ago to enjoy the sunshine. He enjoyed spring training and Barrett Jackson with his Dad.
TJ inspired his family to organize a 501c3 nonprofit that served other families with children dependent on a wheelchair purchase accessible vehicles. The Steelman Mobility Foundation served over forty-six families, placing vehicles in their driveways that finally released them from the isolation encompassing medically fragile children.
A Celebration of TJ’s Life will be held January 21, 2023 at The Foundry Oswego Pointe, 2-5pm. 320 OSWEGO POINTE DRIVE, LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON 97034.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE DONATE TO ANGELS, South Jordan UT 84009