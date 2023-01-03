Tony "T.J." Dean Steelman, Jr.

December 5, 1985 – December 25, 2022 - Tony Dean Steelman, Jr. (TJ) age 37, passed away at his home in Rio Verde, Arizona on December 25, 2022. He died in the arms of his parents after a two year struggle with complications from previous surgeries. Tony Jr. was born December 5, 1985 at Portland Adventist Hospital in Portland, Ore. to his parents Tony and René Steelman. He was the caboose to five other siblings completing the family of four boys and two girls. He is survived by his parents and his siblings, Taylor Steelman, Preston Steelman, Hayley (Steelman) Siddoway, Kendall (Steelman) Kelley-Billings, and Quinn Steelman.

TJ spent his life with his family in Tualatin, Oregon and his life was filled with love and joy. He touched the lives of all who knew him and made an impact on everyone he encountered. His best life experiences were enjoyed within the Tigard/Tualatin School District. He enjoyed attending all twelve years of his schooling with his siblings and friends.