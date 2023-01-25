Portland men’s basketball — Bobby Suarez has been promoted to associate head coach. Suarez came to Portland in April 2021, following Shantay Legans from Eastern Washington where Suarez was an assistant coach for four seasons.
“Bobby is a rising star in our industry,” Legans said in a press release announcing the Suarez promotion. “He is an extremely hard worker, elite recruiter and a great offensive tactician. More importantly, he gets the most out of our players. They respect him and he knows how to balance accountability and encouragement.”
The Pilots visit Loyola Marymount on Thursday then host Gonzaga at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Winterhawks Cagnoni in Top Prospects Game — Portland Winterhawks defenseman Luca Cagnoni is on Team Red for the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 and can be seen on the NHL Network. Good news is he’ll be a teammate of Connor Bedard for one night, instead of trying to slow down the projected No. 1 pick in Wednesday’s event organized by the NHL teams as an opportunity to see the top 40 prospects across the CHL in a one-game event.
Oregon football — Oregon announced the hiring of Chris Hampton as the Ducks’ new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Hampton spent the last two seasons at Tulane, which in 2022 finished 12-2 including beating USC in the Cotton Bowl.
“Chris brings a wealth of experience as a former player, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator, and he has an excellent track record of teaching and developing defensive players,” Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning said in the press release announcing Hampton’s arrival. “He has a terrific work ethic, and his ability to build relationships will help our student-athletes thrive both on the football field and as men. We are looking forward to seeing Chris pour into our program and help us reach new heights.”
Pac-12 basketball — The mountain schools come to the Willamette Valley in men’s basketball, while in women’s basketball Oregon and Oregon State are in the Bay Area.
Thursday (men): Colorado at Oregon, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Utah at Oregon State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks).
Friday (women): Oregon at California, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Oregon); Oregon State at Stanford, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks).
Saturday (men): Utah at Oregon, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Colorado at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks).
Sunday (women): Oregon State at California, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Oregon); Oregon at Stanford, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks).
Portland women’s basketball — The Pilots (8-1 WCC) host Pepperdine at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 (TV on KRCW) and Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
Portland State basketball — The Viking men play their next four games at home, each at 7 p.m. First is a Thursday, Jan. 26 visit from Montana State and a Saturday, Jan. 28 game against Montana.
The PSU women visit Montana State Thursday and visit Montana on Saturday.
Oregon State gymnastics — For a second consecutive week, Jade Carey was named the Pac-12 gymnast of the week after posting an all-around score of 39.825 in the Beavers’ home opener Jan. 21 as OSU outscored Denver, Brown and Sacramento State.
College softball — Oregon is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25. Four pac-12 teams are ranked above the Ducks: UCLA (No. 2), Stanford (14th), Arizona (15th) and Washington (16th).
Portland State women’s tennis — For the second straight week, Portland State women's tennis player Makoto Ohara was named the Big Sky Conference player of the week.
