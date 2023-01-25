Portland men’s basketball — Bobby Suarez has been promoted to associate head coach. Suarez came to Portland in April 2021, following Shantay Legans from Eastern Washington where Suarez was an assistant coach for four seasons.

“Bobby is a rising star in our industry,” Legans said in a press release announcing the Suarez promotion. “He is an extremely hard worker, elite recruiter and a great offensive tactician. More importantly, he gets the most out of our players. They respect him and he knows how to balance accountability and encouragement.”

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you