Winterhawks Giannuzzi at Winnipeg 1082023

Portland Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi covers the puck as Zach Benson digs for it on Jan. 8 at Winnipeg, Manitoba. Benson scored three goals as the host ICE won 6-3.

 Courtesy Photo: Zachary Peters/Winnipeg Ice

The Portland Winterhawks have lost consecutive games in regulation for just the second time this season.

The top team in the Western Hockey League’s Eastern Conference, the Winnipeg ICE, beat Portland 6-3 on Sunday in the second stop of the Winterhawks’ swing through the East Division.