Winnipeg hands Portland Winterhawks 6-3 loss on Sunday Paul Danzer Pamplin Media Group Paul Danzer Author email Jan 8, 2023 Jan 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Portland Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi covers the puck as Zach Benson digs for it on Jan. 8 at Winnipeg, Manitoba. Benson scored three goals as the host ICE won 6-3. Courtesy Photo: Zachary Peters/Winnipeg Ice The Portland Winterhawks have lost consecutive games in regulation for just the second time this season.The top team in the Western Hockey League's Eastern Conference, the Winnipeg ICE, beat Portland 6-3 on Sunday in the second stop of the Winterhawks' swing through the East Division.Zach Benson had three goals and one assist and Matthew Savoie two goals and two assists for Winnipeg, which led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 through two frames.Winnipeg is 29-5-0-0. Portland is 26-6-2-1, second to Seattle in the Western Conference.Defenseman Ryan McCleary scored his sixth goal of the season early in the second period to pull Portland within a goal, but Winnipeg scored the next three goals.Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored his 18th goals of the season and Marcus Nguyen his 12th in the third period. Dawson Pasternak and Gabe Klassen each had two assists.Playing in his hometown, Winterhawks goalie Dante Giannuzzi finished with 26 saves.Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play. Portland outshot Winnipeg 41-32, including 34-19 over the second and third periods.The next stop on the Winterhawks' road trip is 5 p.m. Tuesday at Prince Albert.