Despite the excitement experienced by college football fans over the last season’s contests and playoff games, the most dramatic season of all was arguably that of 1941-42. It began in peacetime and ended in wartime. And Oregon football teams were in the middle of it.
The Willamette 11 defend the beaches
The football season of 1941 was a memorable one for the Willamette Bearcats. In winning the Northwest Conference title, its team posted an impressive record of eight wins against two losses. Of the eight, six were shutouts; the Bearcats outscored their first five opponents by an almost unbelievable 211 points. Willamette placed no fewer than 11 players on the conference’s all-star team. Notable members of this amazing squad were Ted Ogdahl and Marv Goodman. Later the two were named to Willamette’s Hall of Fame.
The team’s remarkable success secured them a berth in the three-team Shrine Bowl held in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game was hosted by the University of Hawaii and was intended to generate money for charity. The third selected team was San Jose State, whose players made the trip with the Bearcats.
For its time, the honor and adventurous nature of this trip cannot be overstated. It was an honor in the sense that post-season football “bowl” games were rare. And it was an adventure because the team traveled by steamship to the Islands; they did not fly.
In the first game played on Saturday Dec. 6, 1941, Willamette lost to Hawaii 20-6. Afterward, the players were looking forward to an evening of tropical relaxation and a tour of Oahu the next day, Dec. 7. It did not happen as history intervened.
At 7:55 a.m. Sunday morning, the Japanese naval air forces struck the island. Bearcat coach Roy “Spec” Keene appraised the situation and immediately volunteered his players and the men accompanying the team for whatever service they could provide. They were issued firearms and put to work guarding local Punahou High School, which had been commandeered by the Army Engineers. The women in the group were assigned to duties at the naval hospital.
The San Jose State team members found themselves working with the Honolulu Police in “rounding up” Japanese, German and Italian citizens.
Because of the onset of total war, the military suspended all communications between Hawaii and the mainland. Back home, the teams’ families had no idea what had happened to them or if the men were safe. Finally, on Dec. 19, given only two hours’ notice, they were ordered to board the passenger liner SS President Coolidge for transport back to the west coast. Because of the imminent danger of enemy submarine attack, the vessel was accompanied by American warships.
Once safely back in Oregon, a large percentage of the team members joined the armed forces. Their adventures soon continued overseas.
The North Carolina Rose Bowl
The 1941 football season was also kind to the Oregon State College — now known as Oregon State University — Beavers. The OSC team had completed their Pacific Coast Conference (PCC) campaign by posting a record of 5-3-1, which included a pasting of the defending national champion and then #2 Stanford Indians, the so-called “Wow Boys.” Also notable of the Beaver season were four shutouts and a victory over arch-rival University of Oregon in the 1941 Civil War contest. All of this earned the Beavs an invitation to the Jan. 1, 1942 Rose Bowl game which, as always, was scheduled to be played in Pasadena, California.
At the time, it was the privilege of the PCC team to “invite” an opponent to meet them in the Rose Bowl. First choice was the top-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers, but the Western Conference (later the Big Ten) disallowed their teams to play in post-season games. The classic agreement between the two conferences was not signed until 1946. OSC then “invited” Fordham, unaware that the school had already made arrangements to play the University of Missouri in the Sugar Bowl. Thus, Duke came aboard as the Beavs’ alternate pick.
Duke went undefeated in the season of 1941. The Blue Devils had held opponents to 14 points or less while themselves averaging 30 per game. As a very strong team, Duke had gone 24-4 since they’d lost 7-3 to USC in the ’39 Rose Bowl game.
Dec. 7, 1941 changed everything. The Japanese attack on Hawaii, a target far from its homeland, terrified citizens living on America’s West Coast. It was thought that if the Japanese could launch an air raid on Hawaii, it could certainly do so against California, Oregon or Washington.
It was therefore presumed that any large gathering of people would present a tempting target to the enemy. Both the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game were events that were scheduled every year; thousands viewing the Parade and 90,000 in their seats at the game were a given. And both were held in the same vicinity. Accordingly, on Dec. 14, the Western Defense Command under Lt. General John DeWitt recommended that both events be cancelled. On Dec. 15, the Tournament of Roses did just that. As the entire West Coast was under military orders to disallow large gatherings of people, the OSC facility (then, Bell Field) was not a possibility.
The very next day, on Dec. 16, Duke invited OSC and the Rose Bowl game to come to Durham, NC. Problem was, Duke Stadium seated only about 35,000 fans, far less than were expected to attend the contest. Thus, extra bleachers were added to bring the seating to 56,000. All tickets sold out in short order.
Acceptance of the offer and the implementation of the event occurred swiftly. The OSC team left Corvallis by train (nicknamed the “Beaver Express”) on Dec. 19. The team’s rail journey to North Carolina lasted 5 days, with stops along the way at the University of Chicago (for a practice on Stagg Field) and Washington DC (workouts at Griffith Stadium).
Sadly, due to the raging suspicions, prejudices and fears of the time, a Japanese-American team member, Ciaki “Jack” Yoshihara, was prevented from accompanying his mates on the trip. This was over the strenuous objections of Beaver coach Lon Stiner and the OSC president.
Although Duke was a strong betting favorite (4 to 1; 14 points), OSC prevailed by a score of 20-16. In an Oregon-style downpour, the two teams traded TDs in the first half leaving the contest knotted at 7-7 at the break. They continued to trade TDs with OSC posting the last one but with a failed PAT (20-14). Duke scored last with 08:34 remaining, a safety (final, 20-16).
Notable OSC players were Bob Dethman (QB), George Zellick, Don Durdan, Norm Peters, Lloyd Wickett, Gene Gray and place kicker Warren Simas.
Legacy of the Game
The Jan. 1, 1942 game was not OSC’s (OSU) only Rose Bowl appearance, but it is the school’s sole victory.
Duke’s quarterback, Tommy Prothro, would in later years serve as the OSU head coach.
The 1942 Rose Parade was not held, but on Jan. 1, the already-selected Rose Court rode down Colorado Boulevard, anyway. There were no spectators present.
The 1942 East-West Shrine Game, up to that time played in the Bay Area, was likewise moved east because of the wartime security concerns.
1942 was the only Rose Bowl game that was relocated during World War II. By the time of the 1943 event, circumstances in the Pacific had changed to the extent that an enemy attack on the West Coast was deemed unlikely.
Pursuant to FDR’s Executive Order 9066. Beaver team member Jack Yoshihara eventually was interned at the Minidoka facility in Idaho.
Gene Gray served in the Army Air Force as a bomber pilot and flew 30 combat missions over Europe.
There are reportedly no surviving participants of the famous Rose Bowl contest or of the 1941 Hawaii Bowl. The players’ amazing experiences were truly unique, as were their contributions to the history of the Northwest.
This story is part of the continuing Portland Tribune series on the 80th Anniversaries of World War II by local historian and author Don Bourgeois. Links to previous stories can be found online.