James Stefan goal vs Everett Silvertips vs Portland Winterhawks, 4/3/23

James Stefan is one of three Portland Winterhawks who have scored two goals in a game through the first three games of their series with Everett. This was one of his two goals in Game 3 at Everett.

 Courtesy photo: Kristin Ostrowski

After playing three times in four nights to open the playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks enjoyed a welcome respite on Tuesday. But they aren’t about to coast, even up 3-0 in their best-of-7 series with the Everett Silvertips.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston said prior to Wednesday’s practice.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.





"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

