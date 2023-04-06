After playing three times in four nights to open the playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks enjoyed a welcome respite on Tuesday. But they aren’t about to coast, even up 3-0 in their best-of-7 series with the Everett Silvertips.
“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston said prior to Wednesday’s practice.
Portland has a chance to close out the series on Friday at Everett. If the series continues beyond that, it could go as far as four games over five days. Game 5 would be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.
All playoff game scan be streamed through the CHL TV pay-per-view site. The audio stream is available through winterhawks.com or the Winterhawks app.
“I think our guys understand it’s been a close series,” Johnston said. “We need to make sure we’re focused on the details.”
Sure, Portland leads 3-0 and has won the last two games by a combined 10-1 score after Game 1 was a narrow 4-3 win. But scoring chances have been close, according to Johnston, which is a truer measure of the series than the overall scoring.
The Winterhawks are in good shape largely because of their penalty killing and their power play. Portland has converted on 5 of 13 power plays and scored a goal seconds after one power play expired. Everett is 12 for 14 on the power play.
“Special teams are so important in the playoffs,” Johnston said.
Portland’s best penalty killer has been goalie Jan Spunar. The 18-year-old WHL rookie from Czechia nearly became the first goalie in club history to post back-to-back playoff shutouts. His .958 save percentage is fourth best in these WHL playoffs.
One area Johnston hopes to improve in Game 4 is discipline. Portland was shorthanded six times on Game 1 and six times in Game 3. Johnston said partly that is a reflection of how those games were officiated compared with Game 2 when each team had only two power plays.
"It is important that we take fewer penalties," Johnston said. He said stick penalties such as hooking and slashing are avoidance and frustrating.
Scoring depth, a key factor in Portland’s fast start to the season, has returned to start the postseason.
Seven players have scored through three games. Marcus Nguyen has four goals thanks to two-goal outings in the first two games. He is one of six Winterhawks with four points. James Stefan has three goals and one assist, Kyle Chyzowski and Jack O’Brien each have two goals and two assists, Robbie Fromm-Delorme has a goal and three assists and rookie Josh Zakreski has four assists.
As a bonus, rookie Nicholas Johnson scored his first playoff goal in Game 3, with 15-year-old Kyle McDonough getting his first WHL point with an assist on the play.
“That’s a big help,” Johnston said. “We’re going to need contributions from guys down in the lineup as the playoffs go on.”
If form holds, should the Winterhawks advance they will meet No. 2 seed Kamloops in a second-round series. The Blazers take a 3-0 series lead into a Thursday game at Vancouver. Elsewhere in the WHL’s Western Conference, No. 1 seed Seattle swept Kelowna, through the Rockets were competitive in each of the four games against the powerhouse Thunderbirds. Tri-City and Prince George are tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Friday in Kennewick, Washington.
In the Eastern Conference, top seed Winnipeg swept Medicine Hat and Moose Jaw swept Lethbridge. Red Deer leads Calgary 3-1. Perhaps the most compelling series is Saskatoon vs. Regina. The Pats land Blades are tied 2-2. Regina 17-year-old star Connor Bedard has eight goals and five assists through four games. The last three games have gone to overtime. Game 5 is Friday at Saskatoon.