Alex Fowler had 29 points and five steals and the Portland Pilots made some huge defensive plays down the stretch Monday to hold off the Pacific Tigers for a 75-72 win in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Women's Basketball Tournament.

The Pilots (22-8) will face Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Tuesday (ESPNU) for the WCC title and a bid to the NVAA Tournament.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

