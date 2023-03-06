Alex Fowler had 29 points and five steals and the Portland Pilots made some huge defensive plays down the stretch Monday to hold off the Pacific Tigers for a 75-72 win in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference Women's Basketball Tournament.
The Pilots (22-8) will face Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Tuesday (ESPNU) for the WCC title and a bid to the NVAA Tournament.
Emme Shearer hit a tough shot as the shot clock expired with 1:02 left for the final points of the game. Shearer, Fowler, McKelle Meek and Maise Burnham all had key steals in the fourth quarter of a game that Pacific led for much of the second half.
Shearer had four points down the stretch and a key assist as Fowler hit a 3-pointer against the shot clock to give Portland a brief four-point lead.
Gonzaga won both regular-season games with Portland, by margins of seven and 10 points.
Pac-12 Women
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Washington State 61, Colorado 49
Washington State 65, UCLA 61
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77
Game 5: BYU 66, San Francisco 56
Game 6: Pacific 71, San Diego 57
Championship game — Gonzaga vs. Portland, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71
Game 4: San Francisco 80, Pacific 63
Game 6: San Francisco 93, Santa Clara 87 (OT)
Saint Mary’s vs. BYU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Game 1: Northern Arizona 87, Idaho 76
Game 2: Northern Colorado 84, Portland State 80
Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Montana vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Weber State vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Big Sky Women
Game 1: Northern Colorado 63, Weber State 52
Game 2: Portland State 73, Idaho State 58
Game 3: Northern Arizona 64, Northern Colorado 48
Game 4: Portland State, 77, Montana State 65
Game 5: Eastern Washington 72, Montana 64
Game 6: Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: Portland State vs. Game 6 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Pac-12 Men
