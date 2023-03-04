Portland State's Cameron Parker leads the Vikings into the Big Sky Tournament

Cameron Parker and the Portland State men's basketball team opens the Big Sky Tournament on Saturday, March 4 in Boise against Northern Colorado.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

The season came to an end for the Portland State on Saturday with a 84-80 loss to Northern Colorado at the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho. The Vikings finish 12-19.

Cameron Parker had a huge final college game. The Jesuit High alum led PSU with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Unfortunately, his only turnover was a steal by the Bears Daylen Kountz to help UNC prevail in the final minute.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

