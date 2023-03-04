The season came to an end for the Portland State on Saturday with a 84-80 loss to Northern Colorado at the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boise, Idaho. The Vikings finish 12-19.
Cameron Parker had a huge final college game. The Jesuit High alum led PSU with 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Unfortunately, his only turnover was a steal by the Bears Daylen Kountz to help UNC prevail in the final minute.
The PSU women won their tournament opener, beating Idaho State 73-58. Jada Lewis made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Esmeralda Morales had 16 for the Viks, who advance to play Montana State at 1:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.
The Oregon and Oregon State men both won their final home games on Saturday. With a 73-68 win over Stanford, Oregon is the No. 4 seed for next week's Pac-12 Tournament and gets a bye into the quarterfinals. The Beavers beat Cal 69-66.
The Portland women will face Pacific in Monday's 2:30 p.m. West Coast Conference semifinals after the Tigers upset San Diego on Saturday.
• Sunday's Pac-12 women's championship game will feature UCLA against Washington State at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Washington State 61, Colorado 49
UCLA vs. Washington State, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77
Game 5: BYU 66, San Francisco 56
Game 6: Pacific 71, San Diego 57
Portland vs. Pacific, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71
Game 4: San Francisco 80, Pacific 63
Game 6: Santa Clara vs. San Francisco, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saint Mary’s vs. BYU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Game 1: Northern Arizona 87, Idaho 76
Game 2: Northern Colorado 84, Portland State 80
Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Montana vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Weber State vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Big Sky Women
Game 1: Northern Colorado 63, Weber State 52
Game 2: Portland State 73, Idaho State 58
Game 3: Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Portland State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Montana vs. Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Pac-12 Men
