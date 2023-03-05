Portland State's Cameron Parker leads the Vikings into the Big Sky Tournament

Cameron Parker and the Portland State men's basketball team opens the Big Sky Tournament on Saturday, March 4 in Boise against Northern Colorado.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

The Portland State women's basketball team on Sunday, March 5 scored one of the program's most significant wins since the Vikings won the Big Sky Tournament title in 2019.

PSU beat defending champion and No. 2 seed Montana State 77-65 to advance to Tuesday's semifinal round. The Viks (15-15) are idle Monday, awaiting the winner of a Monday game between Sacramento State and Idaho.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you