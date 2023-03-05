The Portland State women's basketball team on Sunday, March 5 scored one of the program's most significant wins since the Vikings won the Big Sky Tournament title in 2019.
PSU beat defending champion and No. 2 seed Montana State 77-65 to advance to Tuesday's semifinal round. The Viks (15-15) are idle Monday, awaiting the winner of a Monday game between Sacramento State and Idaho.
Portland State made a program-record 15 3-pointers (on 32 shots). Esmeralda Morales hit six 3s on her way to 28 points and Jada Lewis (17 points) made five 3s and Ayala Fitzgerald (16 points) made three.
Also Sunday, Washington State won its first Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament championship, beating UCLA 65-61.
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Washington State 61, Colorado 49
Washington State 65, UCLA 61
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77
Game 5: BYU 66, San Francisco 56
Game 6: Pacific 71, San Diego 57
Portland vs. Pacific, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71
Game 4: San Francisco 80, Pacific 63
Game 6: San Francisco 93, Santa Clara 87 (OT)
Saint Mary’s vs. BYU, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Game 1: Northern Arizona 87, Idaho 76
Game 2: Northern Colorado 84, Portland State 80
Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Northern Arizona, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Montana vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Weber State vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Big Sky Women
Game 1: Northern Colorado 63, Weber State 52
Game 2: Portland State 73, Idaho State 58
Game 3: Northern Arizona 64, Northern Colorado 48
Game 4: Portland State, 77, Montana State 65
Game 5: Montana vs. Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Northern Arizona vs. Game 5 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: Portland State vs. Game 6 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.