Beaverton native Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford beat Oregon 76-65 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Te-Hina Paopao made seven 3-pointers and scored a career high 29 points, but Endyia Rogers finished 6 of 26 from the floor.
Oregon (17-14) must now wait until March 12 (5 p.m.) to learn if it will be included in the NCAA Tournament. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said the Pac-12 deserves eight teams in the NCAA, including Oregon. The Ducks entered the tournament with a No. 19 NET rankng.
Brink and the Cardinal dominated with defense and rebounding. Oregon was limited to 29% shooting and Stanford outrebounded Oregon 56-39. The Cardinal had 13 second-chance points in the first half alone, and that was the final margin.
Stanford will face UCLA in one of Friday’s semifinals.
Oregon State meets Colorado at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Portland men advance — The Pilots set a program and West Coast Conference Tournament record by making 19 3-pointers in a 92-74 win over San Diego at Las Vegas. Portland advances to face BYU at 6 p.m. Friday. Portland scored 57 second-half points to pull away from a halftime tie.
Tyler Robertson led the charge with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He was 6 for 8 shooting and made 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Oregon men roll — The Duck men routed Cal 84-51 on Thursday. If Oregon beats Stanford at home on Saturday, it will be the No. 4 seed for next week's Pac-12 Tournament, which means a first-round bye.
Pac-12 Women
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
(Pac-12 Networks)
Wednesday, March 1
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Thursday, March 2
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
UCLA vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington State vs. Game 8 Winner, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Streaming on WCC Network
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Friday, March 3
Game 3: BYU vs. Pepperdine, noon
Game 4 — Pacific vs. Saint Mary's
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: San Francisco vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.
Game 6: San Diego vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Off day
Monday, March 6
Semifinals
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 5, noon.
Portland vs. Winner Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Streaming on WCC Network
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific vs. Pepperdine, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Game 3: BYU vs. Portland, 6 p.m. (ROOT, BYUtv)
Game 4: San Francisco vs. Winner Game 2, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: LMU vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 6: Santa Clara vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, March 5
Off day
Monday, March 6
Semifinals
Saint Mary’s vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday, March 7
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Saturday, March 4
Game 1: Northern Arizona vs. Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Portland State vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, March 5
Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Game 1 Winner, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, March 6
Game 5: Montana vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Weber State vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 7
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Wednesday, March 8
Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Big Sky Women
Saturday, March 4
Game 1: Northern Colorado vs. Weber State, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Portland State vs. Idaho State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, March 5
Game 3: Northern Arizona vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, March 6
Game 5: Montana vs. Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 7
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Wednesday, March 8
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Pac-12 Men
March 8-11, at Las Vegas
Pairings TBD