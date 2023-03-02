Portland State's Cameron Parker leads the Vikings into the Big Sky Tournament

Cameron Parker and the Portland State men's basketball team opens the Big Sky Tournament on Saturday, March 4 in Boise against Northern Colorado.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

Beaverton native Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford beat Oregon 76-65 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Te-Hina Paopao made seven 3-pointers and scored a career high 29 points, but Endyia Rogers finished 6 of 26 from the floor.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

