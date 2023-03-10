The Oregon men's basketball team's spot on on the NCAA Tournament bubble went from precarious to longshot on Friday with a 75-56 loss to UCLA. At crunch time, the Ducks no match for a Bruins team considered a national title contender in Friday's semifinals at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
Led by a superb performance from senior guard Tyger Campbell — who finished with a career-high 28 points — the No. 2 ranked Bruins turned a competitive game into a rout, winning 75-56.
The game was very much up for grabs with a three-point margin midway through the second half when Campbell took over, scoring seven quick points to build a double-digit lead.
Within seven with under six minutes on the clock, Oregon's willingness to take quick 3-point shots doomed any rally.
The Ducks shot only 33.3%, including a woeful 3-of-19 3-point night. Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier led Oregon with 10 points apiece.
Oregon is 19-14 and will be waiting Sunday afternoon to see if the Pac-12 gets a fourth team into the NCAA Tournament, or if their next game might come in the NIT.
Pac-12 Network unless noted
Game 1: Colorado 74, Washington 68
Game 2: Washington State 69, California 52
Game 3: Stanford 73, Utah 62
Game 4: Arizona State 63, Oregon State 57
Game 5: UCLA 80, Colorado 69
Game 6: Oregon 75, Washington State 70
Game 7: Arizona 95, Stanford 84
Game 8: Arizona State 77, USC 72
Game 9: UCLA 75, Oregon 56
Game 10: Arizona vs. Arizona State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Championship game, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Completed tournaments
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Game 1: Northern Arizona 87, Idaho 76
Game 2: Northern Colorado 84, Portland State 80
Game 3: Northern Arizona 81, Eastern Washington 80
Game 4: Montana State 84, Northern Colorado 73
Game 5: Montana 83, Idaho State 74
Game 6: Weber State 70, Sacramento State 64 (ESPN+)
Game 7: Northern Arizona 83, Montana 71
Game 8: Montana State 60,Weber State 58 (2 OT)
Championship — Montana State 85, Northern Arizona 78
Big Sky Women
Game 1: Northern Colorado 63, Weber State 52
Game 2: Portland State 73, Idaho State 58
Game 3: Northern Arizona 64, Northern Colorado 48
Game 4: Portland State, 77, Montana State 65
Game 5: Eastern Washington 72, Montana 64
Game 6: Sacramento State 73, Idaho 58
Game 7: Northern Arizona 74, Eastern Washington 57
Game 8: Sacramento State 60, Portland State 42
Championship — Sacramento State 76, Northern Arizona 63
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77
Game 5: BYU 66, San Francisco 56
Game 6: Pacific 71, San Diego 57
Championship game — Portland 64, Gonzaga 60
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71
Game 4: San Francisco 80, Pacific 63
Game 6: San Francisco 93, Santa Clara 87 (OT)
Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73
Championship — Gonzaga 77, Saint Mary's 51
Pac-12 Women
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Washington State 61, Colorado 49
Washington State 65, UCLA 61