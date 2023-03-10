The Oregon men's basketball team's spot on on the NCAA Tournament bubble went from precarious to longshot on Friday with a 75-56 loss to UCLA. At crunch time, the Ducks no match for a Bruins team considered a national title contender in Friday's semifinals at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Led by a superb performance from senior guard Tyger Campbell — who finished with a career-high 28 points — the No. 2 ranked Bruins turned a competitive game into a rout, winning 75-56.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you