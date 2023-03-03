The season came to an end for the Portland Pilots on Friday, the second day of the West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.
BYU surged in the second half and beat Portland 82-71 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars scored 52 points in the second half to erase a 43-30 halftime deficit. BYU opened the half with an 18-2 run.
Portland's Moses Wood had four fouls with 5:54 left in the first half. The Pilots finish the season 14-17.
• The Pac-12 women's championship game will feature UCLA against either Washington State or Colorado after the Bruins upset Stanford 69-65 on Friday.
• The Oregon men face Stanford at home on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS) knowing a win over the Cardinal will earn the Ducks fourth place in the Pac-12 and a first-round bye for next week's conference tournament.
Pac-12 Women
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Washington State vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
UCLA vs. TBD, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Game 3: BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Game 4: Pacific 82, Saint Mary's 77
Game 5: San Francisco vs. BYU, 1 p.m.
Game 6: San Diego vs. Pacific, 3:30 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 5, noon.
Portland vs. Winner Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Game 3: BYU 82, Portland 71
Game 4: San Francisco vs. Pacific, 8:30 p.m.
Game 5: LMU vs. BYU, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 6: Santa Clara vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saint Mary’s vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Game 1: Northern Arizona vs. Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Portland State vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Game 1 Winner, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Montana vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Weber State vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Big Sky Women
Game 1: Northern Colorado vs. Weber State, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Portland State vs. Idaho State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 3: Northern Arizona vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Montana vs. Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Pac-12 Men
