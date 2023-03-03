Portland State's Cameron Parker leads the Vikings into the Big Sky Tournament

Cameron Parker and the Portland State men's basketball team opens the Big Sky Tournament on Saturday, March 4 in Boise against Northern Colorado.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

The season came to an end for the Portland Pilots on Friday, the second day of the West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.

BYU surged in the second half and beat Portland 82-71 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Cougars scored 52 points in the second half to erase a 43-30 halftime deficit. BYU opened the half with an 18-2 run.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

