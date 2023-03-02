The Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals were the end of the line for both Oregon and Oregon State on Thursday.
Beaverton native Cameron Brink had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford beat Oregon 76-65 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Te-Hina Paopao made seven 3-pointers and scored a career high 29 points, but Endyia Rogers finished 6 of 26 from the floor.
Oregon (17-14) must now wait until March 12 (5 p.m.) to learn if it will be included in the NCAA Tournament. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said the Pac-12 deserves eight teams in the NCAA, including Oregon. The Ducks entered the tournament with a No. 19 NET rankng.
Brink and the Cardinal dominated with defense and rebounding. Oregon was limited to 29% shooting and Stanford outrebounded Oregon 56-39. The Cardinal had 13 second-chance points in the first half alone, and that was the final margin.
Stanford will face UCLA in one of Friday’s semifinals.
Colorado used an 18-8 third quarter to get the upper hand on Oregon State and the Buffaloes prevailed 62-54. OSU finishes the season 13-18. Adlee Blacklock led OSU with 12 points. Portland native Bendu Yeaney had eight points, six assists and two steals in her final college game.
Portland men advance — The Pilots set a program and West Coast Conference Tournament record by making 19 3-pointers in a 92-74 win over San Diego at Las Vegas. Portland advances to face BYU at 6 p.m. Friday. Portland scored 57 second-half points to pull away from a halftime tie.
Tyler Robertson led the charge with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He was 6 for 8 shooting and made 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Oregon men roll — The Duck men routed Cal 84-51 on Thursday. If Oregon beats Stanford at home on Saturday, it will be the No. 4 seed for next week's Pac-12 Tournament, which means a first-round bye.
Pac-12 Women
Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
(Pac-12 Networks)
Wednesday, March 1
Game 1: UCLA 81, Arizona State 70 (OT).
Game 2: Oregon 52, Washington 50
Game 3: Washington State 61, California 49
Game 4: Oregon State 56, USC 48
Thursday, March 2
Game 5: UCLA 73, Arizona 59
Game 6: Stanford 76, Oregon 65
Game 7: Washington State 66, Utah 58
Game 8: Colorado 62, Oregon State 54
Friday, March 3
UCLA vs. Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington State vs. Game 8 Winner, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
West Coast Conference Women
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Streaming on WCC Network
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: Pepperdine 63, Santa Clara 60
Game 2: Saint Mary’s 74, Loyola Marymount 43
Friday, March 3
Game 3: BYU vs. Pepperdine, noon
Game 4 — Pacific vs. Saint Mary's
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: San Francisco vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.
Game 6: San Diego vs. Winner Game 4, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Off day
Monday, March 6
Semifinals
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 5, noon.
Portland vs. Winner Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Championship game, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
West Coast Conference Men
At Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
Streaming on WCC Network
Thursday, March 2
Game 1: Portland 92, San Diego 74
Game 2 — Pacific 84, Pepperdine 71
Friday, March 3
Game 3: BYU vs. Portland, 6 p.m. (ROOT, BYUtv)
Game 4: San Francisco vs. Pacific, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: LMU vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 6: Santa Clara vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, March 5
Off day
Monday, March 6
Semifinals
Saint Mary’s vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Gonzaga vs. Winner Game 6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Tuesday, March 7
Championship game, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big Sky Conference Men
Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
Saturday, March 4
Game 1: Northern Arizona vs. Idaho, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Portland State vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, March 5
Game 3: Eastern Washington vs. Game 1 Winner, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, March 6
Game 5: Montana vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Weber State vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 7
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Wednesday, March 8
Championship, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Big Sky Women
Saturday, March 4
Game 1: Northern Colorado vs. Weber State, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Portland State vs. Idaho State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, March 5
Game 3: Northern Arizona vs. Game 1 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Montana State vs. Game 2 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, March 6
Game 5: Montana vs. Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Tuesday, March 7
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Wednesday, March 8
Championship, 2 p.m. (ESPNU and ESPN+)
Pac-12 Men
March 8-11, at Las Vegas
Pairings TBD