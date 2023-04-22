The NFL Draft has become an event, credit to the interest in the league and the NFL’s marketing machine.
The 2023 draft will be held in Kansas City and takes place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. Television coverage will include ABC, ESPN networks and the NFL Network.
The first round starts at 5 p.m. Thursday. Rounds 2-3 are Friday, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. Rounds 4-7 take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez is projected as a first-round pick, perhaps a top-10 pick.
Players who could hear their names on Friday are Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell. Those who might get drafted on Saturday include West Linn’s Alex Forsyth, the Ducks former center, Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, Oregon State cornerback Rejzohn Wright and Oregon offensive guard TJ Bass.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”