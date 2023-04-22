The NFL Draft has become an event, credit to the interest in the league and the NFL’s marketing machine.

The 2023 draft will be held in Kansas City and takes place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. Television coverage will include ABC, ESPN networks and the NFL Network.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

