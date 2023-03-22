Pictured in a March 12 preseason match, Sophia Smith was the MVP of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League regular season and championship match, helping the Portland Thorns win their third league title.
PMG Photo: Diego G Diaz
Mike Norris takes over as the head coach of the Portland Thorns in 2023.
The Portland Thorns begin their 11th season in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday, March 26 when they host Orlando at 2 p.m. at Providence Park. Here are some things to watch as the Thorns aim to defend their 2022 league championship:
Another coaching change. Mike Norris, who has never been a head coach, was elevated after Rhian Wilkinson resigned. One of five new head coaches in the NWSL (and one of four who are from England), Norris might have an advantage since he was in Portland last season as an assistant, was frequently the voice shouting from the bench, and built trust with Portland players.
Prior to joining the Thorns staff last season, Norris worked with the Canadian Women’s National Team in various assistant coaching roles with youth and the senior team. Norris has said he favors entertaining, uptempo soccer.
Hiring from within should produce continuity. Norris is the fifth head coach in team history and the third to be a first-time head coach joining Cindy Parlow Cone in 2013 and Wilkinson last season — both of whom won NWSL titles in their only season guiding the Thorns.
As preseason advanced, Norris still was trying to round out his coaching and support staff. He said it was more important to find the right fit to join his staff than to act quickly just to fill an opening.
The World Cup impact. The FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place July 20 through Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The NWSL will take two breaks (July 10-20 and Aug. 7-17) during the World Cup and when games are played they will be Challenge Cup matches instead of regular-season matches. Of course, players heading to the World Cup will be away for training — all players will be released to their national teams in late June. So the disruption that comes with the World Cup year will impact the league well before and after the tournament as players (and their coaches) work to be in peak condition for the World Cup.
Portland figures to have at least six players on World Cup rosters: Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith and Becky Sauerbrunn with the United States; Christine Sinclair with Canada; Rocky Rodriguez with Costa Rica and Hina Sugita with Japan. Janine Beckie would have played for Canada but suffered a torn ACL in the Thorns March 15 preseason match and will miss all of 2023.
Will the focus be on the field? Since the story of Paul Riley’s misbehavior broke in the fall of 2021, the Thorns have been Exhibit A for inappropriate leadership in women’s sports. Portland was by no means alone, as examples of deplorable behavior came to light around the NWSL. The fallout, which included the dismissal of general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub, isn’t over for Portland. Merritt Paulson has promised to sell the Thorns (and keep the Timbers) — to someone who will keep the Thorns playing at Providence Park. Until there is new ownership, there will be uncertainty. But the hope is that fans can be proud again, not only of the players, but of their club.
Who will be a breakout player when given the opportunity? In a World Cup year, there are players who will step into bigger roles for the first time and shine. Those opportunities figure to come mainly up front, with Smith, Sinclair, Dunn, Sugita and Rodriguez all key attacking players for Portland. No attack would be the same without Smith, the reigning NWSL most valuable player. Morgan Weaver is entering her fourth season and Izzy D’Aquila scored in her first preseason game after the rookie forward signed with the Thorns on March 15. Even with Sauerbrunn away for the World Cup, the Thorns should have a stable backline with Kelli Hubly and Emily Menges in the middle, flanked by Meghan Klingenberg and Natalia Kuikka.
Need to know
KPDX (FOX 12 Plus) returns as the local television partner of the Thorns and is scheduled to air eight games — including the 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 season opener against Orlando at Providence Park — and four of the last five games. All matches will be streamed on Paramount+, the paid streaming service of CBS. Portland’s April 1 game at Kansas City will be on CBS (KOIN) and three matches will be on the CBS Sports Network.
For the first time, the Challenge Cup tournament will be mixed in with the regular-season schedule. It now has a sponsor, UKG. The Thorns play OL Reign, Angel City and San Diego home and away in the West group. The winner of each of the three groups and the best second-place team advance to the Challenge Cup semifinals on Sept. 6. The final is on Sept. 9.
Six teams will qualify for the playoffs, with the top two receiving byes into the semifinals. First-round games will be played Oct. 22, with the semifinals Nov. 4 and the championship game on Nov. 11.
Thorns schedule notes: Portland plays rival OL Reign four times between the regular season and the Challenge Cup. Games in Portland are June 28 (Challenge Cup) and Sept. 16. On Saturday, June 2, both the Thorns and Timbers play at Lumen Field in Seattle. … The Washington Spirit, coached by former Portland coach Mark Parsons, visit Providence Park on June 23. … Portland plays three home games in a row between Sept. 16 and Oct. 7 before visiting Angel City on Oct. 15, Decision Day, to close the regular season.
