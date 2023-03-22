The Portland Thorns begin their 11th season in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday, March 26 when they host Orlando at 2 p.m. at Providence Park. Here are some things to watch as the Thorns aim to defend their 2022 league championship:

  • Another coaching change. Mike Norris, who has never been a head coach, was elevated after Rhian Wilkinson resigned. One of five new head coaches in the NWSL (and one of four who are from England), Norris might have an advantage since he was in Portland last season as an assistant, was frequently the voice shouting from the bench, and built trust with Portland players.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

