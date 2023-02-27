The Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City finally get to open the 2023 MLS season at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at Providence Park.
How to watch: No television. Streamed live on Apple TV+ on MLS Season Pass. Available through Apple TV+ apps or through tv.apple.com via the internet. This match is free as part of the MLS opening week promotion on the new subscription service.
Radio: KXTG AM 750 The Game.
Watch for: This is the kickoff match for two clubs hoping to bounce back from disappointing 2022 seasons. The focal point for Portland fans will be on Evander, the Brazilian attacking midfielder who is expected to bring dynamic skill to the Timbers attack.
The Timbers are still very much a roster in flux. Over the weekend Portland signed free agent veteran center back Eric Miller to add depth to the backline. Two more signings, longer-term additions at striker and at center back, are expected before the season is two months old.
Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora remain unavailable while rehabbing. Coach Giovanni Savarese on Friday, Feb. 24 said the availability of goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic and outside backs Claudio Bravo and Juan Mosquera would be determined after each was assessed over the weekend.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”