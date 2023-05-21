Outdoor living space

While enjoying outdoor living areas, homeowners can do all they can to make these spaces comfortable and welcoming.

 COURTESY PHOTO: Metro Creative Services

Private backyards are now go-to spaces for recreation and entertainment and great places to recharge the body and mind.

One ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was more time spent outdoors, even if it was predominantly on one’s property. OnePoll, in conjunction with the lawn care company TruGreen, surveyed 2,000 American homeowners and found participants spent 14 hours outside every week in 2021 — three hours more than before the pandemic. In addition, respondents admitted that time spent outdoors was therapeutic.