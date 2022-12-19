All northbound lanes of I-5 on the Marquam Bridge reopened around 11:30 a,m. Monday after being closed by an early morning crash.
The driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the crash, Aldrin Roda Barraquio, 31, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), assault in the second degree and reckless driving.
The name of the critically-injured victim was not immediately released.
Although the Portland Police Bureau originally reported the suspect vehicle was a semi-truck, it was a work pickup truck pulling a trailer. The victim was out of their vehicle dealing with an apparent mechanical issue when they were struck by the suspect.
According to police, at 5:15 a.m. on DEc. 19, Central Precinct officers were dispatched to a crash on northbound I-5 on the Marquam Bridge. The crash involved a semi-truck and a person outside of their car, who was working on it.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle remained at the scene.
The bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to take over the investigation.
During the closure, traffic was diverted onto northbound I-405. The southbound I-405 ramp to I-5 north was also closed.
Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-335143.