Police vehicles

Portland police vehicles.

 PMG file photo

All northbound lanes of I-5 on the Marquam Bridge reopened around 11:30 a,m. Monday after being closed by an early morning crash.

The driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the crash, Aldrin Roda Barraquio, 31, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), assault in the second degree and reckless driving.

