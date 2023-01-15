Amtrak service

Union Station in Portland's Old Town neighborhood.

 KOIN 6 News

Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.

The federally-owned rail agency said that it will also add a second round-trip train to Vancouver, B.C. beginning March 7, restoring its Cascades line to pre-pandemic levels. Prior to the pandemic, more than 75,000 passengers used the Vancouver, B.C. route annually. However, the service was suspended in May of 2020 in response to COVID-19.