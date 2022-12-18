121822-reddyeleakonhighways

Dye leaked from a truck and stained highways and roads around the Portland metro area Thursday, Dec. 17. Officials think nearby cars could have been splattered.

A semi-truck driver painted a miles-long swath red down highways and roads on Saturday, Dec. 7, and now faces several charges

The liquid leaking from the truck of Junior Jean splattered red-colored dye on multiple freeways and possibly other vehicles over several miles, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

121822-reddyeleakonhighways_2

The truck got caught red-handed after leaking dye throughout two counties Thursday. The driver faces several charges.

