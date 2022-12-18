A semi-truck driver painted a miles-long swath red down highways and roads on Saturday, Dec. 7, and now faces several charges
The liquid leaking from the truck of Junior Jean splattered red-colored dye on multiple freeways and possibly other vehicles over several miles, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a leaking tractor trailer near Northwest Marine Drive and Eastwind Drive in Troutdale. They arrived and saw the road covered in a red substance. Jean, 40, reported the load was a liquid used to dye mulch. He allegedly drove north on Interstate 205 from Southeast Sunnyside Road, then took Interstate 84 east, exiting at Northeast Marine Drive in Troutdale, leaving a red trail behind him.
Jean said he stopped to inspect the leaking load after another driver flagged him down. Jean said the company for which he works told him to continue driving to the final destination. Jean traveled several more miles to Troutdale, while the liquid dye was spilling out of the trailer.
The Oregon Department of Transportation responded, as did the Oregon State Police, who confirmed the spill in Clackamas County and stretched for miles on I-205 and I-84.
While the driver reported that the dye is liquid soluble — it washes away when contacted by water — it is possible that vehicles that were adjacent to or following the truck might have been sprayed by the liquid.
For people who were driving on I-205 northbound, I-84 eastbound or Northeast Marine Drive between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, it’s recommended that they check their vehicle. If vehicles are stained after a car wash, contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office by sending an email to webmaster@mcso.us, providing contact information: full name, telephone number, vehicle make and model, and a picture of the vehicle damage.
Deputies issued Jean several citations, including operating a vehicle with shifting or leaking load; third-degree criminal mischief; and reckless driving