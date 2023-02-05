Steike settlement

Hundreds of city of Portland workers on strike on Thursday, Feb. 2.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

Portland officials and leaders of the Laborers Union announced a tentative end to the three-day city strike early Sunday.

“The City of Portland and Portland City Laborers met Saturday, and following more than 12 hours of mediation, are very happy to announce that we’ve tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. Effective Sunday, Feb. 5th, at 1:00 am. the LiUNA, Local 483, Portland City Laborer strike is over,” the two parties said in a joint statement.

