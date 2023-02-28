For all of Oregon’s Division I basketball teams, the route to a NCAA Tournament bid relies upon success in their conference tournament.
Those tournaments arrive this week, beginning with the Pac-12 women’s tournament that tips off Wednesday, March 1 in Las Vegas and the West Coast Conference tournaments that begin on Thursday, March 2, also in Las Vegas.
Based on NET rankings, the team best positioned to qualify seem to be the Oregon women. The Ducks, perhaps surprisingly given their 16-13 record and recent seven-game losing streak, sat at 18 in the NET rankings as of Monday.
Oregon begins play at the Pac-12 Tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 against a Washington team that beat the Ducks 68-60 only 10 days ago. A win would give Oregon a shot at Stanford on Thursday, but a loss to the Huskies (No. 71 NET) certainly would threaten the Ducks’ tournament chances.
Injuries have been a huge part of story this season for Kelly Graves’ team, most recently to freshman Grace Van Slooten. But, if Te-Hina Paopao continues to play at the high level she returned two in wins over Arizona and Arizona State (earning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors), maybe the Ducks will be one of those opponents no one else wants to face.
On the flip side, the Portland women have a well-defined path to the NCAA Tournament: Win the WCC Tournament. That means winning a semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 and the WCC championship game at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. They’ve done it before, of course, and with a more challenging path back in 2020 when the pandemic wiped out their chance to play in the tournament.
The Pilots (21-8) deserve better than their No. 82 NET ranking. If they don’t win the WCC Tournament, a WNIT berth seems reasonable. Portland’s 15 WCC regular-season wins are a program record and the 21 wins are the most since 1996-97.
In men’s basketball, the Oregon men are the only Division I team from our state that might land in the NCAA Tournament without winning a conference tourney. They conclude their conference schedule with home games against Cal (8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, FS1) and Stanford (1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, CBS). The Ducks need to win those games, then probably win a couple more in the March 7-11 Pac-12 Tournament to have a reasonable shot at hearing their name called on March 12 when NCAA bids are announced.
They can thank Rivaldo Soares for giving them a better shot by scoring the last five points of the game and rallying his team to a 69-67 win on Feb. 25 at Oregon State. A loss there, on the heels of costly losses at Washington and Washington State, would have knocked the Ducks out of sight of the tourney bubble.
The Portland State men will play Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament at Boise, Idaho. The Bears won a pair of close games over the Vikings this season. A two-point loss to Sacramento State on Monday knocked the Vikings into the first-round game, the winner of which advances to face Montana State in the quarterfinals. Former OSU Beaver Gianni Hunt scored seven points in the final 1:21 to rally the Hornets at Viking Pavilion.
The Portland men (13-18) are the No. 8 seed for the WCC tournament and open at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 against San Diego. The Pilots won both conference games against the Toreros.
The Portland State women (13-15) finished seventh in the Big Sky and face eighth-seed Idaho State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in their tournament opener.
Pac-12 all-conference honors
The Pac-12 announced its women’s basketball all-conference teams on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Oregon State’s Raegan Beers was named Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the year. Beers and Oregon’s Endyia Rogers were among 16 players on the Pac-12 first team.
Also on the first team was Beaverton native Cameron Brink of Stanford, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.
West Linn grad Aaronette Vonleh, now at Colorado, was voted the Pac-12’s co-Most Improved Player. The post is averaging 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds and is shooting 57.7%.
Oregon’s Chance Gray and VanSlooten joined Oregon State’s Beers on the five-player all-freshman team.
Among those getting all-Pac-12 honorable mention are Oregon’s Paopao and VanSlooten, Oregon State’s Talai von Oelhoffen and Colorado’s Vonleh.
Utah junior forward Alissa Pili was voted the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.