Alex Fowler is congratulated by Portland Pilots women's basketball teammates

Alex Fowler and the Portland Pilots women's basketball team go after a West Coast Conference Tournament championship on March 6-7 in Las Vegas.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

For all of Oregon’s Division I basketball teams, the route to a NCAA Tournament bid relies upon success in their conference tournament.

Those tournaments arrive this week, beginning with the Pac-12 women’s tournament that tips off Wednesday, March 1 in Las Vegas and the West Coast Conference tournaments that begin on Thursday, March 2, also in Las Vegas.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you