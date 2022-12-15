Donald Pope

December 22, 1931 – November 18, 2022 - On the morning of Friday, November 18th, 2022, Donald Pope of Lake Oswego, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was 90 years of age.

Don was born December 22, 1931, in Klamath Falls, OR to J. Leland and Mary Pope. Growing up, he worked on his family's century ranch in the small Southern Oregon town of Merrill. Education was an important part of his life. He attended Oregon State University and graduated with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Physics. It was at OSU where he met his wife, Jane Ellen Ray. They married in December 1953. Don was involved in Reserve Officers' Training Corps and upon his OSU graduation, the US Air Force sent him to MIT where he worked on vacuum-tube computers. After graduating from MIT with a Master's in Electrical Engineering, he served for 3 years at McClellan Air Force Base, was promoted to Captain, and was awarded the Commendation Medal.

