While there are many child care focused nonprofits from across the state working on solutions, many see the only way forward through legislative funding and subsidies.
“Our world is very different than it used to be, when grandma lived five blocks away and watched the kids,” said Karen Prow, child care resources director for NeighborImpact. “We have to stop looking at solutions from that lens and start looking at what the world needs now.”
Jessica Rosengreen, program manager for Child Care Resource & Referral of Washington County, said part of the federal Build Back Better package, left out of the final bill, included universal health care. She says funding, increasing wages, and changing the image of child care jobs could work towards a solution.
“In Oregon, it comes down to funding. We have things like universal preschool in Multnomah County or Preschool Promise across the state. Those look at preschool, but we need to go further and think about kids ages 0-5,” Rosengreen said. “I think that could be a solution that doesn’t put the burden on parents. We want early educators to be compensated fairly because we know the work is important, but we need to make sure that burden also does not fall on providers and parents.”
In Jefferson County, a solution to the lack of workforce and child care slots is in the works. In 2022, Central Oregon Community College announced a significant expansion to their Madras campus. This includes a workforce development center targeted at early childhood education.
“Across the state I’ve seen programs get cut from community colleges, because boards struggle to see the need for a program when the wage potential is so small,” Rosengreen said. “Hopefully as wages increase, there is more drive towards the workforce.”
That’s the exact idea behind the Central Oregon Community College project. It plans to open 100 child care slots, though with the current cost and worker crisis Martin, whose center will partner with the program, says there’s no way that many will be open initially. “There simply is not the workforce or the funding to immediately open a program that large. It’s a step forward, but start-up will be slow.”
Another solution presented is the state adjusting the true cost of child care, the amount they subsidize for families that qualify for employment related child care. The Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division is working on getting a more accurate assessment of what it costs, and how to help providers meet the need seen so much across Oregon. “We want to make sure child care workers are making fair wages, providers are being compensated, and families can access quality, affordable child care,” said Alyssa Chatterjee, head of the Oregon Early Learning Division. “It won’t be a quick resolution, but with community and legislative support we can make it happen.”
While the state legislature debates budgets and bills that would support or further subsidize child care, providers across the state are taking the brunt of a dwindling workforce, increased costs, and increased wages, all while trying to keep families already overburdened with child care costs from bearing the burden.