0426-yon-childcare

Youths take part in Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation Districts Out of School program.

 PMG File Photo

While there are many child care focused nonprofits from across the state working on solutions, many see the only way forward through legislative funding and subsidies.

“Our world is very different than it used to be, when grandma lived five blocks away and watched the kids,” said Karen Prow, child care resources director for NeighborImpact. “We have to stop looking at solutions from that lens and start looking at what the world needs now.”