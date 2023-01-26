The college basketball experience has taught Thomas Miles about patience, and about the value of playing a game he loves in front of people who love him.

Thomas Miles 2022-23 Warner Pacific men's basketball dribbles.jpg

Portland native and Jefferson High graduate Thomas Miles is thriving in his final season of college basketball as a leader for the Warner Pacific Knights.

It’s been six years since Miles played a significant role on the 2016-17 Jefferson High team that won the Oregon Class 6A state crown. He’s at his fourth college stop and thriving for a Warner Pacific University team that enters its final stretch of home games among the top teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

ThomasMiles 2022-23 Warner Pacific men's basketball drivestohoop.jpg

Senior guard Thomas Miles is the top scorer and a team captain for the 2022-23 Warner Pacific men's basketball team. Six years after helping Portland's Jefferson High to a state championship, Miles is working for a strong finish to his college basketball career. 
Thomas Miles Headshot.png

Thomas Miles

