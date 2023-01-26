The college basketball experience has taught Thomas Miles about patience, and about the value of playing a game he loves in front of people who love him.
It’s been six years since Miles played a significant role on the 2016-17 Jefferson High team that won the Oregon Class 6A state crown. He’s at his fourth college stop and thriving for a Warner Pacific University team that enters its final stretch of home games among the top teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Through games of Jan. 21, Miles was averaging a team-leading 19 points along with six rebounds and 2.5 steals. But his numbers aren’t the first thing he mentions when discussing his season.
“What I'm most happy is that my parents are able to sit right behind our bench and watch us play as a team,” Miles said.
Mom Angela Miles and dad Thomas Jacob have watched Thomas put together a strong final season of college basketball, helping lead the Knights to a 10-4 conference record, good for third place behind College of Idaho, the top-ranked NAIA team in the country, and Eastern Oregon.
Those two teams are due to visit the campus on the south side of Mount Tabor on back-to-back nights, with top-ranked COI at Warner Pacific on Friday, Feb. 3 and Eastern Oregon there on Saturday, Feb. 4.
C.C. Perry Court is a much more intimate gym than the often packed venues that Miles experienced in his high school days, but — particularly six years removed from high school — Miles appreciates the opportunity to share and build bonds with teammates and enjoying playing the sport he loves.
“Some people don't get the opportunity to do this. So I'm just trying to I give thanks to God first because without him this wouldn't have been able to happen,” Miles said.
Without an extra year for college athletes impacted by COVID-19, Miles’ college basketball days likely would be over. Warner Pacific is the fourth college he’s attended on a journey of starts and stops.
Miles wasn’t the star of his talented high school team, though he was a defensive stopper on a squad that included three players — Geno West, Kamaka Hepa and Marcus Tsohonis — who went onto play Division I college basketball.
In his final high school game, the 2017 Class 6A state title game, Miles played a big role in Jefferson’s 70-67 win over Clackamas. He scored 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting and helped defend the Cavaliers’ top player, guard Elijah Gonzales.
Fast forward five years and Miles came home to play at Warner Pacific. Actually, he was home for a while before Knights coach Jamayne Potts offered him the chance to play again.
Miles’ college journey started at the College of Southern Idaho, a junior college in Twin Falls where he redshirted his first year out of high school. That, he said, was a tough adjustment.
“What I learned (at CSI) is that your mind has got to be stronger than your body,” Miles said, pointing to the focus needed to stay engaged with the team and with school while not playing games.
Miles played for CSI in 2018-19, coming off the bench for about 15 minutes a game. After a coaching change, Miles landed at Midland College, a JC in Texas.
Miles had a solid season as a sophomore at Midland, averaging 12.5 points and 29 minutes a game.
His next stop, briefly, was Wayland Baptist in Plainview, Texas. But he only played in one game at that NAIA university before he was determined to be ineligible.
So, Miles came home.
Last season, Miles’ first at Warner Pacific, was up and down. A partially torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder contributed to inconsistent play. So, too, did the rust of being away from college basketball for a season, according to Potts.
Miles was understandably anxious to play after missing the whole 2020-21 season. But he called himself a “knucklehead” for playing through the shoulder injury instead of taking time to let the shoulder heal. Over last summer, he finally focused on the rehab and strength training needed to get his shoulder right.
Potts, the Knights’ third-year head coach, said Miles’ varied path to Warner Pacific, while hardly unusual in today’s college basketball landscape, gives the 6-foot-2 guard the maturity to be a leader. Miles is one of three team captains for the Knights along with seniors Isaac Etter from Los Angeles and Darius Traylor from Yuba City, Arizona.
“We utilize him for his leadership, given the fact he has great playing experience and his character is that of a leader,” Potts said. “Those (captain) titles are earned, not given.”
Miles said he’ll give whatever the Knights require in a given game, be it scoring, rebounding or shutting down a top player on the opposing team.
Potts agreed that Miles' skillset is valued in all of those areas, and the coach said that playing basketball beyond college will be possible for Miles, who said he’s open to playing in Europe or wherever he can find an opportunity.
“It's amazing where a basketball journey could take you,” Potts said. “I think he'll play pro somewhere. Where that may be, we'll see. But he definitely has a shot of playing pro.”
His college basketball eligibility runs out at the end of this season, but Miles is on schedule to graduate in December with a degree in exercise and sports science. He’d like to coach, either with a team or in a player-development role.
If Miles needs advice about his next step in the game, he can turn to his uncle, Aaron Miles. Aaron Miles starred at Jefferson High and was the point guard for two Final Four teams at Kansas. Thomas Miles said Aaron has been an important mentor.
Thomas spent the summer before his junior year in high school with his uncle, who at that time was an assistant director of player development for Kansas after playing eight seasons of pro ball, mostly in Europe. He said that summer training with his uncle and maturing was significant, and said that Aaron Miles has “been like a big brother to me ever since then.”
Aaron Miles is now an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics. Thomas said he would love to follow his uncle’s career path.
Before he thinks too much about the next step, Thomas Miles is locked in on taking this season with WPU as far as possible.
Miles is one of three local players on this Knights team. Sophomore Dakota Reber played at Wilsonville High and Lower Columbia College and junior Colton Gorski is from Boring and played at Sandy High. Miles credits many mornings and afternoons in the WPU gym, often with Gorski and former WPU assistant coach Morris Bethea, for his solid performance this season.
“I'm just trying to be as useful as I can for the squad right now. This is my last year and I'm just trying to go out with a bang.”