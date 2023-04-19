The match: Portland at San Diego, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Snapdragon Stadium.
The Thorns play the first of six group-stage games in the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge. Portland and San Diego are grouped with OL Reign and Angel City for the fourth-year tournament. For the first time, tournament games will be played throughout the season. These games are not part of the NWSL regular season.
The three group champions and the second-place team with the best record will play semifinal games on Sept. 6 with the championship match on Sept. 9.
How to watch: Streaming live on Paramount+.
What to watch for
This contest is sandwiched between league matches for both clubs, so expect at least some lineup rotation. Both teams are coming off of disappointing results: Portland a home draw with Houston; San Diego a 1-0 loss at OL Reign. Portland returns home Saturday, April 22 to take on Racing Louisville and San Diego takes on rival Angel City on Saturday.
Portland is 2-0-1 three league games into the season, tied with the Washington Spirit atop the standings, one point ahead of three teams including San Diego. The Thorns will look to keep their offense, and high-pressure style, cooking. Portland has averaged an impressive 22 shot attempts in their three league matches, though there will be an emphasis on hitting the target more often than the five they managed in last weekend’s home draw with Houston.
San Diego is 2-1 through three league games, with a 3-2 win over Chicago and a 3-1 win over North Carolina before the loss in Seattle. The Wave have used several formations, with Alex Morgan (of course) the focal point among either two or three forwards.
Portland is 3-1-1 against the second-year Wave, including a 2-1 win in last season’s semifinal playoff match on a dramatic Crystal Dunn goal. San Diego’s Alex Morgan had three assists last season against Portland, while midfielder Taylor Kornieck scored three goals, two of those late in a 2-2 regular-season draw.
In addition to Morgan, Wave players who either played for or were college draft picks of the Thorns are defender Madison Pogarch, forward Rachel Hill, defender Christen Westphal and forward Amirah Ali. Westphal and Ali started all three regular-season matches this season.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”