Lace up your sneakers and tell your friends the 2023 Oregon & southwest Washington Heart & Stroke Walk is returning to Portland’s iconic Tom McCall Waterfront Park this June.
“The Walk is our largest community event,” said Nick Brodnicki, American Heart Association executive director for Oregon and southwest Washington. “Not only is this a perfect opportunity to move more and do something good for heart, it’s a great way to champion and support the fight against heart disease and stroke.”
The festival opens at 7:30 a.m. on June 3, with music from DJ Doc Rock. Booths will be provided by the Walk’s sponsors, including Providence Health Plan, OHSU Health, Humana, Vancouver Clinic, and The Portland Clinic, among many others.
The booths offer a variety of activities that promote a healthy lifestyle. At the festival, people can learn more about cardiovascular disease, pay tribute to lost loved ones and come together as a community. Families can also check out the Kid Zone, a fun space with yard games and puzzles to encourage kids to be active and learn more about heart and brain health.
“My wife had open-heart surgery at age four,” Brodnicki said. “Combatting heart disease is deeply personal for me. It’s moving to see our community coming together to support heart and brain health.”
For the 3-mile walk, participants will walk to and cross the Hawthorne Bridge, proceed along the Eastbank Esplanade, cross at the Tilikum Crossing, then return.
For the shorter 1-mile “Miracle Mile” walk, participants will walk from Tom McCall Waterfront Park to the Hawthorne Bridge, cross it and then walk back.
The Heart & Stroke Walk is integrated into this year’s Rose Festival, with every attendee gaining free admission to the Rose Festival.
The AHA’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives is made real through its millions of volunteers, collaboration with numerous organizations, and generous gifts from donors. For nearly a century, the nonprofit organization has funded cardiovascular medical research, educated consumers on healthy living, and fostered appropriate cardiac care to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Of course, the primary goal of the Heart & Stroke Walk is to raise money. Last year, $851,000 was raised. This year, $734,427 has been raised so far, which is on track to hit this year’s goal of $1 million.
Money raised benefits the mission of the American Heart Association, aiding research and enabling resources that teach the community about heart health.
“The AHA is dedicated to being a champion of health equity, reducing barriers to health care access and addressing social determinants of health,” Brodnicki said. “Every person deserves the opportunity for a full, healthy life, and we want to reduce barriers to help people understand their health and be able to take action on it.”