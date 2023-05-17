Lace up your sneakers and tell your friends the 2023 Oregon & southwest Washington Heart & Stroke Walk is returning to Portland’s iconic Tom McCall Waterfront Park this June.

“The Walk is our largest community event,” said Nick Brodnicki, American Heart Association executive director for Oregon and southwest Washington. “Not only is this a perfect opportunity to move more and do something good for heart, it’s a great way to champion and support the fight against heart disease and stroke.”

