Sam Adams, pictured here at a Q Center gala in 2019, announced Jan. 10 that he is leaving City Hall to focus on his health. City Hall officials later confirmed that that story isn’t true, and he was forced out for bullying employees.
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams left his job as director of strategic innovations for the current mayor, Ted Wheeler, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, citing chronic anemia.
Instead, city officials said Wheeler forced Adams to resign from City Hall after Adams had been accused of bullying and intimidating several female city employees.
Adams now admits he was aware he was facing complaints about his behavior before he resigned.
In a statement to KOIN 6 News Friday, Adams recalled how things ended with Wheeler. “I provided a quick summary of my health issues and offered to resign, to which he said, ‘OK,’” Adams said.
However, Wheeler said that’s not how things ended, and Adams was forced out.
Cathy Bless, Portland’s chief human resource officer, said Adams had been contacted by the Bureau of Human Resources on at least two occasions during his most recent employment with the city, which lasted from Feb. 1, 2021, to Jan. 11, 2023.
In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Adams said he hasn’t seen the official reports of the complaints and called the developments a “knife in the back.”
The city confirmed that Wheeler had been informed about the complaints against Adams in the first week of January.
This isn’t the first time Adams is connected to a scandal while working for the city. In an interview with KOIN 6 during his 2020 run for city council Adams admitted to lying about having a sexual relationship with a teenager around the time he was elected mayor.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.