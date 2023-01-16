011823pagea5printstorykeith

Sam Adams, pictured here at a Q Center gala in 2019, announced Jan. 10 that he is leaving City Hall to focus on his health. City Hall officials later confirmed that that story isn’t true, and he was forced out for bullying employees.

 PMG File Photo

Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams left his job as director of strategic innovations for the current mayor, Ted Wheeler, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, citing chronic anemia.

Instead, city officials said Wheeler forced Adams to resign from City Hall after Adams had been accused of bullying and intimidating several female city employees.

