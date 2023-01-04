010423-legefarmworkersbill

The Oregon Legislature in 2022 created new rules for overtime pay for farmworkers; a Republican lawmakers wants to amend that law in the 2023 session.

 PMG File Photo

A Republican state legislator plans to reintroduce amendments to Oregon's farmworker overtime law that would, in part, provide greater flexibility for employers during peak seasons when there is high demand for labor.

The Legislature opens with a ceremonial swearing-in day Monday, Jan. 9, with regular business for the 160-day session commencing Tuesday, Jan. 16.