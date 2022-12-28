Redden retiring

Jim Redden, with an image in the background of Frank Gable. Redden has been reporting stories about Gable’s involvement — or lack of involvement — in a 1989 homicide for decades.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

This will be a more personal piece than I am used to writing. After more than 35 years in Oregon journalism, with the last two decades at the Portland Tribune, I am retiring from full-time reporting at the end of the year.

I am proud of what I have accomplished serving readers in Portland since the mid-1980s, especially the time spent helping to launch and sustain the Pamplin Media Group’s flagship publication through incredibly challenging transitions in community-based journalism. The fact that every issue since the first in February 2001 came out professionally produced on time during multiple recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the vision of founder Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. and the dedication of every employee. The same is true of the Trib’s daily online reporting, which started several years later.

