This will be a more personal piece than I am used to writing. After more than 35 years in Oregon journalism, with the last two decades at the Portland Tribune, I am retiring from full-time reporting at the end of the year.
I am proud of what I have accomplished serving readers in Portland since the mid-1980s, especially the time spent helping to launch and sustain the Pamplin Media Group’s flagship publication through incredibly challenging transitions in community-based journalism. The fact that every issue since the first in February 2001 came out professionally produced on time during multiple recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the vision of founder Dr. Robert B. Pamplin Jr. and the dedication of every employee. The same is true of the Trib’s daily online reporting, which started several years later.
None of my stories could have been published and posted without all of these people.
Among the stories I most remember: identifying Ward Weaver as the prime suspect of the murder of two missing Oregon City girls before his arrest; explaining how city bureau fees were blocking the opening of a nonprofit homeless shelter in St. Johns (eventually waived because of my stories); and my stories arguing that Multnomah County’s never-opened Wapato Jail could and should be used as a homeless shelter, despite bogus arguments against the conversion, contributing to the eventual opening of the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.
The Tribune also has supported my previous and ongoing reporting of Larry Hurwitz, a convicted murderer I first began chasing for Willamette Week in 1990, and Frank Gable, who was wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Correction Director Michael Francke, and who the state Department of Justice is still trying to re-imprison for incomprehensible reasons.
I also helped launch the Hillsboro Tribune in 2012, PMG’s first new publication after the Portland Tribune. It became the Hillsboro News-Times in in 2019. At both papers I have been privileged to work alongside a cadre of other talented journalists, many of whom moved on before I will, while others will carry on.
But I admit I am a dinosaur. I was first drawn to journalism in the late 1960s by out-of-state underground newspapers opposing the War in Vietnam when I was approaching draft age as a high school student in Medford, Oregon. After starting and working on several similar publications for the next few years, I eventually earned a degree in journalism at the University of Oregon in 1974. After a 10-year detour into mainstream politics (both overt and covert), I first started my reporting career writing for Willamette Week on a typewriter in the mid-1980s. My research was done by walking to the downtown Multnomah County Library, where previous Oregonian stories were only available on microfiche strips on bulky viewers. The production staff fought writers moving to computers — at that time, Radio Shack dual drives — because they thought it would eliminate many of their jobs. They were right, but time and technology marches on.
The internet first started to reveal its potential when I was publishing my own low-budget alternative newspaper in the 1990s, PDXS. By coincidence, it was printed on the presses at the Gresham Outlook, which is now part of the Pamplin Media Group.
Online research and publications were still in their early stages when I was hired by the Tribune as its first reporter in November 2000. Several years passed before online-first journalism took over and quickly dominated all types of reporting.
I have enjoyed living in Portland but, like every reasonable person, I am shocked and appalled by the problems caused by government overreaction to COVID-19, justified social justice protests hijacked by violent extremists, out-of-control homelessness, exploding crime, and the inability of our elected officials to cooperate and solve the crises. It has been depressing to cover the decline of the city I love. I can only pray that whoever replaces me will report on its recovery.
I hope to continue contributing to the Tribune with occasional special projects in the future. But until then, thanks to everyone for the ride. What a long, strange trip it’s been.