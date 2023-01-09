The owner of a Portland restaurant who was once the victim of wage theft was investigated and fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for stealing $94,177 in tips and wages from 31 employees.
According to a federal investigation, Miguel Chi-dzul, who owns and operates Casa Maya Taqueria & Cantina in Portland's Kenton neighborhood, altered records to delete overtime hours worked by restaurant employees. A 2022 investigation also determined Chi-dzul also kept a portion of tips meant for his employees. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recouped $188,354 in back wages and damages from Casa Maya Taqueria & Cantina, for workers at the Portland restaurant. Chi-dzul was ordered to pay $11,292 in civil penalties for the willful violations of labor law.
Oddly, investigators noted, Chi-dzul had been the victim of wage theft from his own employer back in 2018. Investigators in that case recovered $831 in back pay from unpaid overtime wages for him, as part of a $14,758 sum for four workers.
“Miguel Chi-dzul suffered wage theft as a restaurant worker, yet – when in a position to do right by his own workers – he chose to inflict worse financial suffering on people who trusted him as their employer and then attempted to cover it up,” said Carrie Aguilar, Portland’s Wage and Hour Division district director. “This case serves as another unfortunate reminder that wage theft is a common and serious concern for restaurant industry workers, many of whom are vulnerable and afraid to complain.”
Investigators concluded Chi-dzul denied overtime wages to employees, some of which worked up to 25 overtime hours a week.
The Kenton restaurant also operated on food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash and Grub Hub.
“Restaurant workers are often among the lowest wage earners in our nation, and they depend on every dollar they earn for hours worked and on tips received for good service to their customers,” Aguilar added in a news release about the investigation. “This intensifies the economic impact of Chi-dzul’s theft on his employees, each of whom has a legal right to be paid all of their hard-earned wages.”
Employers, managers and supervisors cannot keep employees’ tips under any circumstances, including through tip pools, according to the Fair Labor Standards Act.
The rule also applies to tipped workers who are paid hourly at rates at or above the full federal minimum wage.
In 2021, the Wage and Hour Division recouped more than $34.7 million in unpaid wages for over 29,000 food service industry workers.