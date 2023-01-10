Sam Adams at press conference

Former Mayor Sam Adams at a City Hall press conference. Adams, who now serves as Mayor Ted Wheeler's director of strategic innovations, announced he will resign to focus on his health.

 PMG file photo

A key member of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's team will resign.

Sam Adams at an event

Sam Adams, pictured here at a Q Center gala in 2019, announced Jan. 10 that he is leaving City Hall to focus on his health.

Sam Adams, who works as Wheeler's director of strategic innovations, announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that he will be stepping away from his job at the city to focus on health issues.