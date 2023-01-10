A key member of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's team will resign.
Sam Adams, who works as Wheeler's director of strategic innovations, announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, that he will be stepping away from his job at the city to focus on health issues.
In an emailed message to colleagues, Adams said he suffers from chronic anemia.
"It saps my energy and increasingly impacts my ability to do my job the way it needs to be done," Adams said. "I was hoping it would get better, and for a moment it was, but I recently received some new test results. It is back to getting worse. I experience deep fatigue on too many work days, and when I get home from work each day, I am often wiped out. To get better, I need to step aside from working so hard for a while. ...It has been an absolute joy to work with you all, and I am proud of what we have done."
Adams's message didn't mention his exact departure date.
Adams is believed to be the driving force behind wheeler's plan to open six large sanctioned encampments to end unregulated homeless camping in Portland. Before joining Wheeler's team, Adams previously served as a city commissioner and then Portland's mayor from 2009 to 2012.
“I have worked with Sam for many years, and he is a hard worker with a strong vision for Portland," Mayor Wheeler said. "The work he has done during his tenure with my office has helped lead our city in a new direction. My team and I are in a good position to continue moving forward with our ambitious agenda as we enter 2023.”