A city of Portland engineer has determined that the old Korean church hit by a three-alarm fire Tuesday, Jan. 3, will be demolished.
The site is considered hazardous and investigators from Portland Fire & Rescue Preventions Division and the Fire Marshall's Office expedited the timeline to begin the demolition. The church “poses a danger to the surrounding area and is affecting surface street travel along with the Portland Streetcar operations,” according to a Portland Fire press release.
The removal project is slated to begin Thursday, Jan. 5, with the goal of removing enough of the structure to open up the streets and return the Portland Streetcar to normal operation as soon as possible.
Until the demolition begins, Portland Fire will maintain a fire-watch operation with crews and firefighting vehicles on scene to provide any fire suppression, if needed. A private company has been contacted to maintain the safety of the area when the fire crews disband. All travel in this area will be restricted until the building is removed. Perimeter safety barricades and fencing are in place to prevent people from getting into any harm's way.
Commuters and pedestrians should avoid the area and plan accordingly for street closures, which will include sidewalk traffic.