The fire that raged through an abandoned Korean church in downtown Portland, Tuesday, Jan. 3, was so damaging that the building will be demolished. The work is set to begin Thursday.

 Courtesy Photo: Dennis Weis, Portland Fire & Rescue

A city of Portland engineer has determined that the old Korean church hit by a three-alarm fire Tuesday, Jan. 3, will be demolished.

The site is considered hazardous and investigators from Portland Fire & Rescue Preventions Division and the Fire Marshall's Office expedited the timeline to begin the demolition. The church “poses a danger to the surrounding area and is affecting surface street travel along with the Portland Streetcar operations,” according to a Portland Fire press release.