052423-yon_schoolboardtrends

Milwaukie High School students conduct a walkout this spring over gun violence in schools. Several students also got involved in the local school board election, siding with progressive candidates. Throughout the Portland metro area, several school boards took a turn to the left in Tuesday’s election, with conservative slates of candidates falling in defeat.

 PMG File Photo

Newberg has been known for the idyllic wine country surrounding it, and for summer festivals. But in 2019, when a new slate of conservative candidates won a majority on the school board, the quiet town made statewide and national headlines.

The new board adopted a rule banning gay pride and Black Lives matter banners. When the superintendent said such a rule would be unconstitutional, he was fired. Riled-up parents, on both the conservative and liberal side of issues, began filling board room meetings.