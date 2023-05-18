Newberg has been known for the idyllic wine country surrounding it, and for summer festivals. But in 2019, when a new slate of conservative candidates won a majority on the school board, the quiet town made statewide and national headlines.
The new board adopted a rule banning gay pride and Black Lives matter banners. When the superintendent said such a rule would be unconstitutional, he was fired. Riled-up parents, on both the conservative and liberal side of issues, began filling board room meetings.
But this week, all that likely changed. Official final results from the May 16 election are not yet in, but it looks as if conservative incumbents Dave Brown, Shelley Kolb and Raquel Peregrino de Brito likely were defeated by a slate of more liberal challengers.
Brown, the board’s controversial chairman, looks likely to lose to challenger James Wolfer by an estimated 54% to 46%.
And similar results were notched Tuesday in other school districts throughout the tri-county area.
In a Facebook post, Wolfer thanked voters post-election. “I am proud of the campaign we ran, focused on real issues that need to be addressed in our district like integrity, school safety, fiscal responsibility and prioritizing the education and wellbeing of our students and families,” he wrote.
For the first time since 2019, when Brown and vice-chairman Brian Shannon were elected, the conservative pack will be outnumbered five to two by the more liberal challengers. Shannon — author of the controversial July 2021 board policy banning Black Lives Matter and Gay Pride symbols in classrooms, a decision later overturned by a Yamhill County judge as unconstitutional — chose not to run for re-election after four years in office.
Tuesday’s elections showed a similar shift to the left in neighboring Clackamas County. Two years after four conservatives swept Oregon City School Board elections, four progressive candidates on Tuesday sent the political pendulum swinging back in the other direction.
Conservatives there had taken the majority on the board in 2021, upended some long-standing traditions in that district. In this year’s race, some of the conservative candidates had campaigned on banning school clubs created by LGBTQ students.
"I am so grateful to know that the hard work of the #strong4ocschools team paid off," said Pamela White, who ran for reelection with the progressive slate that included Katie Wilson, Alex Halpern and Heidi Blackwell. "I am optimistic for OCSD’s future.”
One of the most contentious school board races in Oregon this year was for the North Clackamas School Board. A conservative slate of candidates stirred controversy for their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and one of the candidates recently had been arrested and failed to complete her court-mandated community service on time. Courtneigh Swerzbin is on probation for not performing court-ordered community service.
Before the election, North Clackamas School Board member and former chair Libra Forde spoke out against the conservative slate, whom she accused of being affiliated with the Proud Boys, a group of self-described “Western chauvinists,” and who had supported efforts to ban books related to gender identity from school libraries.
“I have personally witnessed this group be divisive, political, racist and harmful,” Forde said. “They do not care about kids. They do not believe in diversity. They do not believe in inclusion. They are affiliated with the Proud Boys. They have an agenda that will reverse the work of the district. In addition, we have the only Black woman superintendent in the state, and I do believe they will attack her.”
The North Clackamas race also drew attention when students began going door-to-door for the progressive slate, and attended candidate fundraisers. In an event unrelated to the school board races, scores of Milwaukie High School students also walked out of class earlier this spring to protest the federal inaction on preventing school shootings.
Preliminary election results for the Hillsboro School District also show a conservative slate of challengers trailing in early returns.
Prineville turns to the right
But in Central Oregon, the trend went the other direction on Tuesday. In Prineville, all three Crook County School Board incumbents lost re-election bids following a contentious race. Among the campaign topics for the conservative slate were “critical race theory” and gender identification for students.
Critical race theory is an academic model that says racism is inherent in many parts of western society — such as housing, health care and education. The topic has been debated in academic settings for more than four decades but recently has become a favorite topic on conservative media sites.
One of the defeated incumbents, Patti Norris, spoke out after the election. “While this was presented as an election of individuals, it was really a referendum on whether the voters in this community choose to be ruled by reason or by rhetoric,” she said. “Unfortunately, a little more than half chose rhetoric. My sincere hope is that the new board members will set aside their politics and start doing the work to support our students and staff. I am proud of the district we are putting in their hands and hope I can still say that at the end of their time on the board.”
Unofficial election results show Norris getting defeated soundly, by an estimated 56% to 43%.
Her opponent, Jessica Brumble, is one of three women candidates self-styled as “the Mama Bears.”
“There will be a learning curve and I look forward to working with the other board members and administration to shorten that curve as fast as possible,” Brumble said post-election.
Contributing writers: Gary Allen of the Newberg Graphic, Jason Chaney of the Central Oregonian, Raymond Rendleman of the Oregon City News, and Megan Stewart of the Forest Grove News Times.